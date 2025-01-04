Valentino Rossi announces wonderful personal news

Valentino Rossi has announced delightful family news to kickstart the New Year.

The MotoGP legend and his partner Francesca welcomed their second daughter on Saturday January 4.

Gabriella’s arrival further grows Rossi’s family. He and Francesca had their first daughter, Giulietta, two years ago.

Valentino Rossi in 2025

Now aged 45, Rossi is entering his fourth year since retiring from MotoGP.

He remains a racer but on four wheels. The World Endurance Championship amd the GT World Challenge Europe are the series where he is expected to be involved in 2025.

Rossi is a driver for BMW now, and could feature at the 24 Hours of Le Mans again.

Later this month, he will host his annual 100km of Champions event at his ranch in Tavullia.

The traditional showpiece brings together motorcycle racers from MotoGP, World Superbikes and even the Isle of Man TT for a unique race.

Rossi could be more present in MotoGP in 2025.

His team, VR46, will become Ducati’s premier satellite outfit and will be in possession of one factory bike, which Fabio di Giannantonio will ride.

Rossi’s protege Francesco Bagnaia, who lost his MotoGP title to Jorge Martin last year, will face a fresh challenge with Marc Marquez becoming his teammate.

Rossi’s old rival Marquez is hoping to equal The Doctor’s tally of nine world titles this year.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.



