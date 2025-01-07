EXCLUSIVE - Joan Mir: Pedro Acosta’s MotoGP win “a matter of time”

“He has the quality and the talent to do it. So it's a matter of time.”

Joan Mir, Pedro Acosta
Joan Mir, Pedro Acosta

A podium in only his second MotoGP race and then leading on his way to second next time in Austin saw Pedro Acosta tipped by many to replace Marc Marquez as the youngest premier-class race winner.

Acosta, who spent his rookie season at GASGAS Tech3, had until the German Grand Prix in July to beat Marquez’s 2013 feat of a MotoGP win at the age of 20 years and 63 days.

But it didn’t happen before or after the Sachsenring.

Some of Acosta’s best victory chances slipped away due to incidents and accidents. Still, he remained the only KTM rider to score more than one rostrum last year, with five Sunday podium appearances.

However, he still lost out on fifth and top non-Ducati honours to future KTM team-mate Brad Binder at the Barcelona finale.

2020 MotoGP champion Joan Mir praised Acosta’s season and insisted victory is only a matter of time,

“Pedro is doing a great job,” Mir told Crash.net.

“It's very difficult to be competitive in all the tracks and Pedro showed very good speed in all the circuits, so that is fantastic.

“Probably the Ducatis are a lot more in front in terms of performance and that for sure did not help him get his first victory.

“But it will arrive... He's learning a lot and he's extremely fast.

“I'm not surprised that he didn't win - but if he did win, I would also not be surprised because he has the quality and the talent to do it.

“So it's a matter of time.”

Mir took a first MotoGP win on his way to the world title during his second premier-class season.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Mercedes announce 'groundbreaking' Adidas deal after big brand switch
Adidas has announced a multi-year partnership with Mercedes
Adidas has announced a multi-year partnership with Mercedes
F1
Feature
4h ago
Lewis Hamilton turns 40: Can he join these nine F1 winners in their forties?
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP
News
7h ago
EXCLUSIVE - Joan Mir: Pedro Acosta’s MotoGP win “a matter of time”
Joan Mir, Pedro Acosta
Joan Mir, Pedro Acosta
MotoGP
Feature
17h ago
Analysis: Why saving KTM’s MotoGP team is not a simple task
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose
F1
News
17h ago
Shock revelation that Carlos Sainz option ‘remains open’ to Red Bull
Could Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz be teammates again?
Could Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz be teammates again?

More News

RR
News
17h ago
Isle of Man TT star James Hillier suffers huge Dakar crash
James Hillier with a broken nose on the 2025 Dakar Rally. Credit: Instagram/James Hillier.
James Hillier with a broken nose on the 2025 Dakar Rally. Credit:…
F1
News
18h ago
F1 confirms new official timekeeper to replace Rolex
TAG Heuer
TAG Heuer
MotoGP
News
18h ago
Rally champ Kalle Rovanpera unveils new enduro team
KR69 WET. Credit: Instagram/Kalle Rovanpera.
KR69 WET. Credit: Instagram/Kalle Rovanpera.
F1
News
18h ago
Lando Norris or Lewis Hamilton warning? Max Verstappen reveals approach to 2025
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
News
20h ago
Isle of Man TT stars invited to Valentino Rossi's 100km of Champions event
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi