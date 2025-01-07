Marc Marquez: Factory Ducati move gives me “two very good bullets” for title fight

Marc Marquez says his move to the factory Ducati team has given him “two very good bullets” to try to win more MotoGP world titles.

The 31-year-old Spaniard returns to being a factory rider with Ducati, following a year in which he raced for the satellite Gresini squad.

Marquez’s time with Gresini helped him rediscover the form he’d lost in recent years due to injury and the Honda’s lack of competitiveness.

Winning three grands prix and earning a factory team Ducati seat for 2025, Marquez has repeatedly stated 2024 with Gresini allowed him to be “reborn”.

In a new interview with TVE, Marquez - who is now officially a factory Ducati rider as of 1 January - looks ahead of the 2025 season.

“2025 and 2026 will be two very good bullets,” he was quoted by Marca.

“We don't know if they will be the last or not, but they will be two very good bullets to try to fight for the title, because we are in the best team and we will try to give 100%.

“But first there is a pre-season ahead, but it is clear that yes, with enthusiasm you always start.”

“There will be crashes, because that's part of our sport, but [my wish] it’s that there are no injuries.

“Then, as a goal, well, obviously, I would like to fight for the world title until the last races.”

Marquez made his factory Ducati debut at the Barcelona post-season test last November, riding the GP24 and GP25 having spent 2024 on the GP23.

His promotion to the factory Ducati team came at the expense of reigning world champion Jorge Martin for the marque, who signed for Aprilia instead.

Pramac has also switch to Yamaha machinery for 2025 as a consequence of Ducati's U-turn on its original decision to promote Martin.

Ducati and Marquez will unveil the 2025 Desmosedici’s livery on 20 January at its season launch event in Italy.

In the off-season, Marquez confirmed he will be parting ways with long-time personal sponsor Red Bull as part of his move to the Monster Energy-backed Ducati team.