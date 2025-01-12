Jorge Martin points to 2025 title favourite - it’ll upset a legion of fans…

Defending MotoGP champion has his say on title defence

MotoGP champion Jorge Martin has identified the favourite for the 2025 title.

But the first-time winner of the premier class has not picked himself.

Nor has he picked Marc Marquez, whose legion of fans will hope that his switch onto MotoGP’s best bike could aid his quest for a ninth world title.

Francesco Bagnaia has instead been picked out.

“Right now I see Pecco as a favorite with Marc very close,” Martin told AS.

“But then who knows. I would put myself there in a top three to fight with them in some races, others because I will suffer more.

“But then the important thing is to improve and take steps forward.”

Martin won the 2024 title at the Pramac satellite team, edging their Ducati factory rivals.

But he was overlooked for the second time for a factory Ducati seat. That privilege was given to Marquez instead, who will form a formidable duo with Bagnaia riding the best machinery on the grid in 2025.

Martin has moved to Aprilia, meaning he must adjust to a new package while defending his crown.

“I still see a Ducati that is superior to other brands, and I would also say a great team with Pecco and Marc,” Martin said.

“In the end there will be a lot of titles in that box, but who knows.

“MotoGP is eras - there has been a Yamaha era, a Honda era, a Ducati era... and who knows if the next one will be another era.”

Martin insists he has no resentment towards Ducati despite their split.

“Ducati in the end gave me the opportunity to get to MotoGP, and not only that, but they have always trusted me,” he said.

“They have given me very good contracts and a very competitive bike, especially these last two years I have had the same weapons as Pecco and Enea Bastianini, and I have been able to beat them on track, so this is the most important thing.”

Martin is grateful that his fear of retiring without ever winning a championship has been eradicated.

“It was a thought I had, but I'm never going to have it again,” he said.

“I panicked to say: 'Damn, if I retire one day and I haven't won a world championship...'

“Exactly, it's like I haven't fulfilled what I've set out to do. So, it was difficult for me to think about how I was going to live with it, but in the end I have achieved it, so it is one less doubt.

“It hurt me to think about it before, and there are times when you already suffer from thoughts before things happen and sometimes they become reality.

“But then I tried to think backwards, like, 'you're going to get it, you're going to get it', and in the end I got it.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

