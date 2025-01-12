Jorge Martin addresses worry over bust-ups with new teammate Marco Bezzecchi

Jorge Martin has fronted up to concerns about his relationship with Marco Bezzecchi.

Martin and Bezzecchi will form a new-look factory Aprilia rider duo this year.

But they have a chequered past, not helped by Bezzecchi’s close friend Pecco Bagnaia battling tooth and nail for last season’s title against Martin.

“It is clear that Bezzecchi has not been my best friend in recent years,” Martin told Motorsport.

“Since we fought in Moto3 we have had many scuffles.

"Anyway, what matters to me is that my partner is competitive.

“If he manages to give instructions to improve the bike, that will help me too. And vice versa.”

Martin won his Moto3 championship with Bezzecchi 46 points behind him.

They have occasionally crossed paths angrily since, including Bezzecchi complaining about the lack of stewards’ action towards Martin for causing a pile-up in the 2023 Austria sprint.

But each rider has now left Ducati in search of a factory seat, and will come together at Aprilia.

Martin, of course, could arrive boasting the #1 plate after winning last year’s MotoGP title.

"Although I will never be Aleix Espargaro, now I have that leadership role, and as world champion I have to lead this Aprilia project,” Martin insisted.

“This means having a good relationship with my partner.”