Isle of Man TT stars welcomed in Tavullia as Valentino Rossi’s event begins

Free trials held today ahead of Valentino Rossi's 100km of Champions

Bikes have already been out on track at Valentino Rossi’s ranch for his annual event.

The Doctor has again invited a who’s who of motorcycle racing talent to Tavullia, including some new faces.

Isle of Man TT race wins Davey Todd and Michael Dunlop joined the usual characters in Rossi’s hometown.

Todd’s social media (below) indicated his awe at being invited to Rossi’s place.

The 100km of Champions officially begins on Friday January 10, and continues to Saturday.

But on Thursday, riders arrived at the ranch and the first bikes headed out for a practice run.

“We have finished the first day at the ranch,” Rossi said on Thursday evening.

“It was very good. All the drivers had fun.

“We did free trials. Everyone is ready, and fast.”

On Friday night, the annual Americana race will be held. Last year, Luca Marini won this race.

This time around Marini and Rossi are joined by usual suspects Pecco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi and Franco Morbidelli.

Pedro Acosta is again a star attraction, while Ryan Vickers is also a notable entrant.

Full entry list:

Pedro Acosta
Dominique Aegerter
Xavier Artigas
Francesco Bagnaia
Lorenzo Baldassarri
Elia Bartolini
Enea Bastianini
James Douglas Beach
Marco Belli
Matteo Bertelle
Marco Bezzecchi
Nicolo Bulega
Federico Caricasulo
Mattia Casadei
Thomas Chareyre
Davey Todd
Michael Dunlop
Filippo Fuligini
Federico Fuligni
Matteo Gabarrini
Manu Gonzalez
Sammy Halbert
Kurvinen Lasse
Andrea Locatelli
Luca Lunetta
Andrea Mantovani
Luca Marini
Andrea Migno
Franco Morbidelli
Diogo Moreira
Stefano Nepa
Miguel Oliveira
Luca Ottaviani
Mattia Pasini
Matteo Patacca
Gautier Paulin
Tito Rabat
Jose Antonio Rueda
Alberto Surra
Tatsuki Suzuki
Tim Neave
Ryan Vickers

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

