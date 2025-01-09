Isle of Man TT stars welcomed in Tavullia as Valentino Rossi’s event begins

Bikes have already been out on track at Valentino Rossi’s ranch for his annual event.

The Doctor has again invited a who’s who of motorcycle racing talent to Tavullia, including some new faces.

Isle of Man TT race wins Davey Todd and Michael Dunlop joined the usual characters in Rossi’s hometown.

Todd’s social media (below) indicated his awe at being invited to Rossi’s place.

Davey Todd

The 100km of Champions officially begins on Friday January 10, and continues to Saturday.

But on Thursday, riders arrived at the ranch and the first bikes headed out for a practice run.

“We have finished the first day at the ranch,” Rossi said on Thursday evening.

“It was very good. All the drivers had fun.

“We did free trials. Everyone is ready, and fast.”

On Friday night, the annual Americana race will be held. Last year, Luca Marini won this race.

This time around Marini and Rossi are joined by usual suspects Pecco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi and Franco Morbidelli.

Pedro Acosta is again a star attraction, while Ryan Vickers is also a notable entrant.

Full entry list:

Valentino Rossi

Pedro Acosta

Dominique Aegerter

Xavier Artigas

Francesco Bagnaia

Lorenzo Baldassarri

Elia Bartolini

Enea Bastianini

James Douglas Beach

Marco Belli

Matteo Bertelle

Marco Bezzecchi

Nicolo Bulega

Federico Caricasulo

Mattia Casadei

Thomas Chareyre

Davey Todd

Michael Dunlop

Filippo Fuligini

Federico Fuligni

Matteo Gabarrini

Manu Gonzalez

Sammy Halbert

Kurvinen Lasse

Andrea Locatelli

Luca Lunetta

Andrea Mantovani

Luca Marini

Andrea Migno

Franco Morbidelli

Diogo Moreira

Stefano Nepa

Miguel Oliveira

Luca Ottaviani

Mattia Pasini

Matteo Patacca

Gautier Paulin

Tito Rabat

Jose Antonio Rueda

Alberto Surra

Tatsuki Suzuki

Tim Neave

Ryan Vickers