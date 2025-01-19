In Italy, they say Valentino Rossi wants Pedro Acosta at VR46 quickly

Valentino Rossi and Pedro Acosta’s reunion in Tavullia last weekend has created rumours in Italy.

Acosta took part in Rossi’s 100km of Champions event in his hometown.

It was not the first trip to Rossi’s home for MotoGP’s newest superstar.

But in Italy there are reports that Rossi wanted to talk business with Acosta.

“More than the flat track challenge, Pedro and Valentino seem to be more interested in an exchange of words ‘face-to-face’ on a future that is already today,” a report in Gazzetta states.

“The 9-time world champion from Pesaro has clear ideas and – it is said – he already has the ‘coup’ in his sights: bringing Acosta into his VR46.

“When? As soon as possible. We will see.”

Acosta shone in his rookie MotoGP season and swiftly earned a promotion from KTM’s satellite team to their factory for 2025.

He will team with Brad Binder this year but, despite naming a four-pronged strong rider line-up, KTM have major worries off-track.

Their financial problems, which erupted since the conclusion of last year’s MotoGP season, have been well documented.

The manufacturer has debts amounting to approximately €1.8bn.

KTM insist those money worries will not prohibit their racing programme.

But now Acosta might have Rossi in his ear - and the MotoGP legend has something huge to offer.

Rossi’s VR46 team are now Ducati’s premier satellite team, since the exit of Pramac to Yamaha.

This year, for the first time, VR46 will be in possession of one factory-spec Ducati.

Fabio di Giannantonio will ride the best bike in the sport today, while teammate Franco Morbidelli will have a year-old bike.

Acosta would have a direct route onto MotoGP’s top machinery if he fancied a move into Rossi’s team, although it would have to wait until 2026 at the earliest.

He is tied to KTM on a multi-year contract but their off-track concerns will be at the forefront of his mind.

And one of the biggest knock-on effects of KTM’s financial state is the future of their prized asset Acosta.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

