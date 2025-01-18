“People inside Ducati didn’t believe”, but with Marc Marquez “it’s different”

Marc Marquez’s high-profile arrival at Ducati is not comparable to previous big-name signings, Andrea Dovizioso claims.

Ducati failed in eras gone by having brought Jorge Lorenzo and Valentino Rossi in.

But now, finally with MotoGP’s best bike, they will bring Marquez into their official garage.

Andrea Dovizioso, a veteran of Ducati’s struggles to win the MotoGP title, insists Marquez’s arrival is not the same as Lorenzo’s.

“The situation may seem similar but it is different,” Dovizioso told GPOne.

“Lorenzo was taken because there were people inside Ducati who did not believe in the riders they had bet on to win.

“As for Marc, on the other hand, it’s a simple preference since they already have a champion in-house and the bike is already a winner.”

Dovizioso and Andrea Iannone were Ducati riders in 2016, before the manufacturer opted to bring in three-time champion Lorenzo.

Iannone moved to Suzuki in 2017, making room for Lorenzo, but his two-year stint did not deliver the results that were dreamed of.

Now, Ducati are at the top of their game and chose Marquez above Jorge Martin for their 2025 factory team.

“Pecco has to do what he did [last] year, which is to focus on himself, his own characteristics and exploit his potential without going to look too much outside,” Dovizioso advised.

“Lorenzo’s presence in the box gave me the opportunity to evolve and it was an advantage. In fact, I grew.

“Having a reference like that is useful to improve.

“There is, however, an important aspect. Always be focused on yourself because, if you start looking too much at the other, you risk ending up outside.”