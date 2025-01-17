Marco Bezzecchi: “Now if I say some bullshit, it’s a problem!”

After three seasons at the satellite VR46 team, the reality of being a factory MotoGP rider hit home for Marco Bezzecchi after his opening run for Aprilia at November’s Barcelona test.

“The first experience in a factory team was very cool,” Bezzecchi said. “It’s a big difference from satellite to a factory obviously. Now you are the face of a full brand, so you have hundreds of people working for you and it's amazing.

“But the biggest difference is inside the box. When you stop [in the pits] the people around you are a lot more.

“Also, I was a bit nervous, because when I sat on my chair, I saw so many people that I said, ‘OK, now if I say some bullshit, it’s a problem!’” he joked.

“But it was very cool. Also, I saw so much work in the factory and they really try to give you everything that you need.

“Of course, also the satellite team try to help you at their maximum, but it's completely different because you have a manufacturer [behind you].”

Although Aprilia’s other new signing, reigning champion Jorge Martin, has naturally grabbed the limelight, Bezzecchi’s signature has been a popular choice among the Italian fans.

Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola first tried to sign Bezzecchi from Moto2 in 2020.

Bez turned the chance down, but a poor 2024 combined with the rise of Martin and Marc Marquez saw the Italian drop out of factory Ducati contention just as a vacancy appeared at Aprilia.

“At the end of 2020, Massimo asked me to join MotoGP, but at the time I didn't feel ready,” Bezzecchi said. “So I decided to stay in Moto2 but he gave me the handlebar grip!

“Then last year when I saw that Aleix was going to retire, I immediately said to my manager, ‘Let's try to move to Aprilia’. We wanted each other so it was nice because Massimo gave me the other handlebar grip!

“I think it's a special family. I didn't expect such a warm welcome yesterday when I visited the factory. The people were looking to at us with [tears in their] eyes and it was very emotional for me.

“So hopefully I can start a long relationship with them and I hope that the people like it, but I hope especially that I can go fast with this bike.”

Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Aprilia launch

While 2024 was a largely forgettable season on the GP23, Bezzecchi showed his talent with three MotoGP wins and third in the 2023 world championship.

How will it feel to win for Aprilia?

“Well, it will be completely different,” he said. “At the end every race is different from the others. Right now, I feel so much love from the people that work in Aprilia and this gives me good feelings. I can breathe a little bit more.

“Hopefully this [win] will come very soon. I know it's hard. We have a clear target, that is trying to adapt as quickly as we can to each other. Me to the bike and the team and also the team to myself.

“I don't know what kind of emotion I will feel [if I win for Aprilia], but I will cry probably! It's good to cry when you are happy!”

Bezzecchi, 13th but a close match for Martin at the Barcelona test, will be back on the RS-GP25 when pre-season testing begins at Sepang in February,

Quotes provided by Crash.net Journalist Alex Whitworth.