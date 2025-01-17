Romano Albesiano makes HRC 'debut', Aleix Espargaro teases 2025 Honda at private Buriram test

Aleix Espargaro taking part in private Buriram test (@AleixEspargaro, Instagram)
While his former Aprilia MotoGP team made headlines with its 2025 launch in Italy, Aleix Espargaro has been back on track for HRC at Buriram.

After handing the RS-GP project over to good friend and reigning champion Jorge Martin, newly retired Espargaro jumped straight into his new role as a Honda test rider with outings at Barcelona, Jerez and now Buriram.

Crash.net can also reveal that new HRC technical director Romano Albesiano joined Espargaro in Thailand this week. 

The Italian, who worked with Espargaro to turn the RS-GP into a MotoGP race winner, was making his track debut for HRC after missing the Barcelona and Jerez tests due to his previous Aprilia contract.

Update: Aleix Espargaro has now posted the following image, confirming Albesiano was present at Buriram:

Few details are known about this week’s private Buriram test but Espargaro teased a picture of the latest RC213V via Instagram during Friday’s second day on track.

The choice of Buriram is something of a surprise, having not been previously picked as a private MotoGP testing venue.

However, the Thai track is not only the new opening round for the 2025 season but will host next month’s final Official pre-season test on February 12-13.

HRC could thus be using the private test to evaluate items ahead of the two Sepang outings, which begin on January 31st (Shakedown) and February 5 (official test), as well as gathering data for the Official Buriram test.

Michelin supplies special heat-resistant tyres to cope with the high temperatures and stress at the Thai circuit.

Espargaro, who is thought to be riding alongside fellow former full-time racer Takaaki Nakagami this week, is then expected to take part in the Sepang tests.

Although concessions mean all four Honda race riders can participate in the Shakedown, a desire to save testing tyres might mean only Thai rookie Somkiat Chantra takes to the Sepang track ahead of the Official Malaysian test.

Factory Honda HRC riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini are certain to miss some of the Shakedown since their team launch is taking place in Indonesia on February 1, day two of the test.

Yamaha is likewise holding its MotoGP team launches, Monster and Pramac, on the evening of day one at the Shakedown.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

