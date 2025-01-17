Marquez/Bagnaia Ducati MotoGP line-up compared to Rossi/Lorenzo

“I don’t think there is another team in recent history that is at this level”

Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi says his 2025 MotoGP factory line-up of Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia can only be compared to Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo at Yamaha.

After Marquez refused a works Ducati at Pramac for 2025, the Italian manufacturer made a U-turn on its original decision to promote Jorge Martin to the garage alongside Bagnaia.

Between them, Marquez and Bagnaia have eight MotoGP titles and 11 across all classes, marking the most formidable line-up on the 2025 grid in terms of numbers.

In an interview with AS, Tardozzi has compared his 2025 line-up to that of Rossi and Lorenzo at Yamaha.

“I think that a team like ours can only be compared to that of Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo,” Tardozzi said.

“I don't think there is another team in recent history that is at this level.

“I think Marc is a great rider because he is also a great person and, for me, he has the intelligence to listen and reason.

“He has a global vision that gives him the ability to have everything prepared.

“The person is in perfect harmony with the rider. To be a great rider, you also have to be a great person . Otherwise, there is weakness.”

Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali compared Marquez and Bagnaia to “supersonic planes” with “crazy potential”.

“Pecco and Marc are two mega champions, there will be a natural difficulty in managing such a complex team,” he said at a Ducati event last December.

“They are like supersonic planes, difficult to fly but with an unattainable speed. The potential is crazy.”

The Ducati factory team will launch its 2025 season on 20 January with Marquez and Bagnaia in Italy.

It will mark the first time Marquez will appear in full Ducati factory colours.

Reigning MotoGP world champion Jorge Martin, who won the 2024 title on a Ducati, revealed on Thursday that he will race the #1 plate in his first year with the Aprilia factory squad.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

