Marc Marquez sports Monster branding - and no Red Bull - at Ducati Lenovo

Marc Marquez has made his first appearance as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider carrying Monster sponsorship following his split with Red Bull.

The eight-time grand prix world champion has been a Red Bull athlete throughout his career in the MotoGP paddock, with the brand staying with him when he moved to the Gresini Ducati squad.

However, when he signed a deal to join the factory Ducati team for 2025, it was long-thought this would cost him his personal sponsorship with Red Bull due to the squad’s Monster Energy partnership.

During his final appearance with Red Bull at an event at the brand’s Hangar 7 complex in Austria, he confirmed he will not continue with this sponsorship in 2025.

On Monday, Marquez made his first public appearance as a factory Ducati rider in Italy and was sporting Monster Energy logos on his leathers.

However, Marquez will not be an official Monster athlete in 2025 - leaving the door open for a return to Red Bull in future.

The Red Bull logos on Marquez's crash helmet have been replaced by Estrella Galicia branding.

Marquez will partner double MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia at the factory Ducati squad for the next two years.

In his first year on the Desmosedici, Marquez won three grands prix with Gresini and finished third in the standings.

Bagnaia ended the year as runner-up after losing the title to Pramac’s Jorge Martin by 10 points in the Barcelona finale.

Martin has moved to the factory Aprilia squad for the 2025 season.

Ducati dominated the 2024 season, winning 19 of the 20 grands prix and securing the constructors’ championship by 395 points over KTM.