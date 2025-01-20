Marc Marquez vows to be a team player: “It’s not who wins, but it’s the team…”

Marc Marquez has labelled the 2025 MotoGP season as “the most exciting challenge of my career”.

He has promised to be a team player as his new adventure begins.

The Spaniard has been propelled into MotoGP’s top team, Ducati Lenovo, on the back of a rejuvenating campaign at Gresini Ducati.

That included breaking a 1,000-day win drought on his way to third in the world championship.

But a return to full factory status, alongside double champion and reigning title runner-up Francesco Bagnaia, means Marquez’s long-awaited seventh premier-class crown is surely in his sights.

“It is exciting to be here today in Madonna di Campiglio, opening a new MotoGP season that marks the start of what I consider to be the most important challenge of my career,” said Marquez at today’s team launch.

“During this winter I have been able to disconnect a little but I also had time for training hard and now I’m feeling ready for facing a new year that will be challenging and exciting.

“I am really looking forward to continuing with the work that we started at the Montmeló test last November and getting back on the bike in Sepang and then in Buriram.

“My first short-term goal is to enjoy riding because I know that if I manage to do that everything else will follow.

“As I have said many times, when you are in an official team, the goal cannot be other than to be competitive in every race, fighting for podiums and victories and to try to be a protagonist in the World Championship.”

Nonetheless, Marquez - whose run of six Honda titles in seven years came to a brutal end with complications from a broken arm at Jerez in 2020 - insisted he’ll be very much a team player.

“We want to work and win as a team. It’s not who wins, but it's the team and everyone in Ducati who can win. Then let's see at the end where we are in the standings.”

He added: “During the days I have been able to share with the team so far I have seen that the working atmosphere is fantastic and I can’t wait to ride the Desmosedici GP again.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Claudio Domenicali, Gigi Dall’Igna, Mauro Grassilli and Davide Tardozzi for their trust and the wonderful and warm welcome they gave me.

“We can have a lot of fun this season.”

Marquez will ride in full Ducati red for the first time at the Sepang test from February 5-7.