Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia compete in first (very different) race of 2025

Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia have already competed against each other in their first race of the year.

The new factory Ducati teammate went head-to-head on the skiing slopes of Italy.

“We enjoyed skiing a lot,” Bagnaia smiled as they sat in a joint interview in the mountains.

Marquez said: “I realised before the alarm that I would lose the race!

“Normally, I never ski! I have been skiing maybe 10 times in my life.

“I started skiing very late, at 23 or 24 years old, just for a hobby.”

Marquez jokingly shed light on his new Ducati Lenovo contract.

“Actually,” he said, “the contract says ‘no skiing!’

“But everybody is fine so you can say it!

“We enjoyed it a lot. We did a kind of race, and enjoyed it a lot. We got better and better.”

The mood between Ducati’s star man Bagnaia and their superstar arrival Marquez was jovial at the 2025 bike’s unveiling in Italy.

There will be scrutiny on whether the mood in the garage can stay so pleasant.

Bagnaia and Marquez are expected to both vie for the 2025 championship, and will both have access to equal machinery.