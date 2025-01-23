Marc Marquez v Pecco Bagnaia collision again? “Nobody wants to crash, but…”

New factory Ducati MotoGP team-mates Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez have warned that a repeat of last year’s Portimao collision remains a possibility in 2025.

The pair were fighting over fifth place in the closing laps when Marquez passed Bagnaia on entry to the Turn 5 hairpin.

As the Gresini rider drifted slightly wide at the apex, the Italian tried to cut back underneath. But their lines crossed on the exit, leaving them both on the ground.

Bagnaia retired on the spot, while Marquez also failed to score after limping home in 16th.

In Ducati’s ‘Pecco & Marc Face to Face’ YouTube interview, the pair were asked if being team-mates will change how they race against each other in situations like Portimao.

“It depends, but for me no,” answered Bagnaia.

“Same opinion,” said Marquez.

The eight-time world champion added that such incidents will always occur when racing ‘at the limit’.

“Nobody wants to crash. Nobody wants to create a collision. But sometimes when we are there riding at the limit, you believe the other [will do one thing] and the other believes you [will do another]. Sometimes he thinks one way, and you think in another,” Marquez said.

“We both scored zero points, so it was not a good moment!”

Bagnaia, Marquez, 2024 Portimao MotoGP

With Maverick Vinales later retiring from second place, Bagnaia would have claimed fifth even if he didn't re-pass Marquez.

The Italian highlighted that the points lost in Portugal were enough to bridge the ten-point deficit to Jorge Martin in the final world championship standings.

“Look at this race, I was finishing fifth, so eleven points. So [that was enough] to win the title!” said Bagnaia said.

Portimao wasn’t the only example of hard racing between Bagnaia and Marquez last season, the multi-champions again making contact - but remaining on two-wheels - during a thrilling victory duel won by Bagnaia in Jerez.

With some predicting Bagnaia and Marquez could fight for victory in every race this year, further clashes seem inevitable.

Maintaining team ‘harmony’ - the word picked by Ducati sporting director Mauro Grassilli at the launch - could therefore become a major challenge.

But Marquez insisted the relaxed atmosphere of the Madonna di Campiglio ski resort had provided the perfect chance for the new team-mates to develop a rapport.

“It’s the way to have that team building because when you are at the racetrack… One rider is on one side with his team, the other rider on the other side,” Marquez said.

“So it’s the best way to create a great atmosphere and create the best bike, which [the Ducati] already is, but we need to keep it at that level… It’s the best way to get to know each other and team building.”

Marquez and Bagnaia will complete their first MotoGP laps of the year at the Sepang test from February 5-7.