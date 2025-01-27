Sylvain Guintoli provides heartfelt update over his son’s brave health battle

Sylvain Guintoli explains the latest developments in his son's treatment

Sylvain Guintoli has explained the latest developments in his son’s brave battle with cancer.

Last year, Guintoli announced that Luca, his young son, had been diagnosed with cancer.

He has now provided an update on his son's treatment.

“Week1 of Radiotherapy done for our little Luca,” Guintoli confirmed.

“It’s been tough for him, general anaesthetic every day for the treatments and blood transfusion late Thursday night, but he’s managed to do all sessions and is being very brave.

“Massive thank you to the Children Oncology Teams in Leicester and Nottingham.

“Big Love from Mum, Dad and all the family. Note to self, must donate blood again when back from the next Test.

“If that’s something you are thinking of doing, check www.blood.co.uk.”

The motorcycle racing community offered their support last year when Guintoli told the world about his son’s battle.

He took a break from his job as a broadcaster on TNT Sports’ coverage of MotoGP last year when Luca was diagnosed.

But Guintoli has since returned to his TV role which he is expected to continue this year.

The 2014 World Superbike champion and 2021 FIM EWC World Champion has also confirmed his own testing programme for 2025.

He will be one of four test riders for BMW focused on the FIM Endurance World Championship.

