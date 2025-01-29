Pecco Bagnaia reacts to Valentino Rossi "5%" advice as Marc Marquez era begins

Reclaiming the MotoGP world title is clearly the ambition of Francesco Bagnaia in 2025, but the Italian has to contend not only with his own flaws that cost him the championship in 2024, but also with a new teammate.

Of course, that is Marc Marquez, a rider who, together with Bagnaia, forms one of the most formidable line-ups in MotoGP history for the Ducati Lenovo Team.

He also, theoretically, presents a problem for Bagnaia and for the management at Ducati Corse and the factory team itself, as with two riders who think they should be World Champion at the end of the season there is the possibility for rising tensions – something Bagnaia has so far avoided with his previous factory teammates: Jack Miller and Enea Bastianini.

“I honestly don't have and have never had problems with anyone,” Bagnaia told Sky Sport Italy on the subject of Marquez.

“I know how important it is to work together and join forces well in this preparation phase to have the best technical solutions.

“It seems that we are succeeding well and therefore it is right that we continue like this.

“A strong teammate is a great stimulus and I have to try to beat him. And he will do the same with me.”

Bagnaia comes into 2025 off the back of the disappointment of losing the title of MotoGP World Champion he’d held since the end of 2022.

Winning 11 Grands Prix in 2024 was proof that the title was not lost for a lack of speed, but the Italian’s record of seven non-scores – three in Grands Prix, four in Sprints – from last year’s 40 races is the statistic that must change if he is to swap his #63 for the #1 in 2026.

“The goal is always the same: to win,” Bagnaia said.

“What changes compared to last year is no longer having the number one on the fairing.

“Finding myself with the 63 made me think because I proved to be the strongest but it wasn't enough, so we need to improve.”

He added: “Did Vale say I will have to give 5% more this year? It is something symbolic,” Bagnaia said.

“Last year I won 11 [Grands Prix]; if I had won 10 and had gone down one less time I would have become world champion.

“It's not something to be found in pure performance – that's not a problem – but in something else.

“Gigi Dall'Igna told me a great truth: it is easier to learn not to fall than to win.

“I analysed my mistakes and the worst races. I've always wanted to get as far as possible, but I've realized that sometimes it's better to wait.

“I didn't always crash because of me, but it's equally true that in other situations, if I had waited, I wouldn't have ended up on the ground.”

For Bagnaia, the solution to his issue is clear. “To be more reflective in certain situations,” he said when asked in what way he wants to progress in the upcoming season.

“But in the end the goal is to bring back the [number] one and you have to put the risk and what the final goal is on the scale. We will try to do a job done well.”