Fresh claim that Marc Marquez rejected Monster sponsor deal

Factory Ducati MotoGP rider Marc Marquez is said to have been offered a personal sponsorship deal from Monster Energy identical to Francesco Bagnaia’s - but he declined.

The eight-time grand prix world champion has been a long-time Red Bull athlete, with the Austrian energy drinks giant occupying a prominent spot on his crash helmet until the end of last season.

As a result of signing with the factory Ducati team, Marquez ended his personal deal with Red Bull “out of respect” for the brand.

Ducati’s factory squad is sponsored by Monster Energy, which features prominently on its bikes, rider leathers and team wear.

Marquez will sport all of these in 2025, but his crash helmet does not feature any Monster branding.

According to Motorsport.com, Marquez was offered a deal identical to team-mate Bagnaia’s from Monster but he declined to sign.

This was done, again, out of respect for Red Bull and leaves the door open for this partnership to be renewed in the future.

Motorsport.com also claims Ducati had expected Red Bull to approach it about 2025, but dialogue came too late.

In place of the Red Bull logos on his crash helmet, Marquez has placed Estrella Galicia stickers.

Intriguingly, Ducati’s title sponsor Lenovo - according to El Periodico - last year carried out a study which suggested the manufacturer should sign Marquez over Jorge Martin due to his global standing.

This, of course, did not tip the scales in Ducati’s ultimate decision-making.

Marquez’s public refusal to take a works Ducati at the Pramac squad for 2025 ultimately led the marque into a U-turn on its initial decision to promote Martin.

In the same El Periodico story, it quotes Gresini’s commercial and marketing director Carlo Merlini as saying: “One thing is clear and we experienced it first-hand last year.

“Marc offers you much more than just performance and victories. He puts you on the map.

“No one has as much visibility as Marc, as much appeal. His charisma opens a lot of doors for you to get sponsors and coverage.”