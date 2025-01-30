Ducati CEO’s intriguing “grow” remark about Marc Marquez

Ducati’s CEO insists Marc Marquez can help “grow” the company, the engineers and even his teammate.

Ducati’s decision to pick Marquez for the factory team above Jorge Martin will soon be put to the test when the 2025 season gets underway.

As well as signing up an eight-time world champion, Ducati know they are bringing a marketing and sponsorship powerhouse into their garage alongside Pecco Bagnaia.

“It wasn't an easy choice because Martin was a Ducati rider and a very fast rider,” Claudio Domenicali told Sky Italy.

“We think this team has the most potential to grow the company, the amount of talent is self-perpetuating.

“We think that Marc can make Pecco grow and vice versa, and both together can make the engineers grow.

“So we think it will be even more difficult for the others to beat the Ducati Lenovo Team.”

Ducati admit they "can't hide"

Attention will stay on the relationship between Marquez and Bagnaia who, equipped with the best bike in MotoGP, will both want to win the world championship this year.

How Ducati treats their individual ambitions could be key to the result.

“Challenge, harmony, winning,” Domenicali said.

“When you start with a team like this with Pecco who fought to win the last four world championships and won two, Marc who is an eight-time world champion, you can't hide.

“We aim for maximum results. Then the races are always difficult and it also depends on what the others have done.

“One theme will be managing to have a fair competition between the two riders because they both have the same goal but only one will get it home.

“So this is what we pay more attention to."

Marquez and Bagnaia, with access to the GP25, is nevertheless a fearsome combo.

Particularly when 2024 MotoGP champion Martin must defend his title while adapting to an Aprilia.

Ducati have two bikes fewer on the grid this year, compared to last, but are still expected to be the dominant manufacturer.

“I think Michele Pirro said it: that there was an incredible concentration of talent on stage,” Domenicali said at the Ducati launch.

“I believe this is the key, the talent of the riders but also that of the engineers and technicians who have been able to build a method over time and which therefore makes us particularly proud of what we have done and optimistic for the start."