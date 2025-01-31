Yamaha and Pramac reveal new liveries for 2025 MotoGP season in Malaysia

Yamaha and Pramac pull wraps off new colours

Pramac Yamaha 2025 livery
© Pramac Racing

The Pramac squad has unveiled its new look for its first MotoGP season with Yamaha in 2025, featuring prominent Alpine branding, while the factory team colours remain largely unchanged.

Yamaha is in the midst of a rebuilding phase following a sharp decline from fighting for the title as the defending champion with Fabio Quartararo in 2022 to not scoring a podium last year.

The Japanese brand ended the season fourth in the constructors’ standings, while Quartararo was its top rider in 13th.

However, there were positive signs of progress in the latter stages of the campaign, while Yamaha is set for an even bigger push in 2025 under technical director Max Bartolini as it gets set to debut its first V4 at some point this season.

Ahead of stepping down from his role as team boss, Lin Jarvis was able to secure Quartararo to a new two-year deal, followed by Alex Rins, as well as getting Yamaha a satellite team for the first time since 2022.

Pramac, who won the independent teams’ championship in 2024 and helped Jorge Martin to the riders’ title, elected to ditch Ducati for factory Yamaha machinery.

Yamaha 2025 MotoGP livery
© Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP

It will field an all-new line-up of Jack Miller - who raced for the team on a Ducati between 2018 and 2020 - and Miguel Oliveira, who steps over from Trackhouse Aprilia.

The Pramac squad recently confirmed it had welcomed French car manufacturer Alpine as a main sponsor, which features prominently on its new livery.

The Pramac Yamaha Moto2 team bikes of Tony Arbolino and Izan Guevara was also unveiled at the event. Former MotoGP racer Alex de Angelis will be team boss.

Yamaha also revealed that it will hold special 70th anniversary celebrations in July of this year.

The marque has been on track on Friday at Sepang for the shakedown, with its race riders expected to take part later in the weekend ahead of the first official test on 5-7 February in Malaysia.

Just two teams have yet to show off their new colours for the coming season, with the factory Honda squad doing so on Saturday 1 February in Indonesia.

LCR Honda will follow suit on 8 February ahead of MotoGP’s season launch event in Bangkok.

The factory Honda squad is set to unveil its first bike without a Repsol livery in over 30 years, after parting ways with the Spanish oil giant as title sponsor.

The 2025 season begins on 28 February - 2 March with the Thai Grand Prix.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

