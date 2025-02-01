Pedro Acosta identifies “biggest mistake” he wants to eradicate in MotoGP 2025

“It’s true that everything was about experience…”

Pedro Acosta, 2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pedro Acosta, 2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Pedro Acosta’s rookie MotoGP season was good enough to earn him a seat on the factory KTM team, but like any first-year the Spaniard found things to improve on for his second campaign in the premier class.

The standout weekend for Acosta – for both good and bad – was the Japanese Grand Prix.

The two-time World Champion was leading the Sprint when he crashed out, and then folded the front while chasing Francesco Bagnaia for the lead when he crashed out of the Grand Prix.

“Maybe the biggest mistake I don’t want to repeat [in 2025] is both crashes in Japan,” Acosta said during the recent KTM MotoGP team launch.

“At the end, it was the GP that we were the most prepared to make a good race, but it’s true that everything was about experience.”

Acosta added that part of his focus this winter has been to work on his qualifying performance, in addition to how he manages races.

“At the end, it’s true that I’m not expecting anything from these tests, it’s true that I was working a lot this winter on the things that were missing a bit,” he said.

“That was the qualifying and also the management of some points of the races. On this side, I’m happy.

“It’s true that we need to wait until we are there and we can see not only myself, also the competitors.

“Also maybe last year I wanted too much so fast, for this I was making a lot of mistakes also during not only the races but also during the weekend, like crashing two or three times already on Friday.

“For this, it was not easy to build a strong weekend; for this, maybe this is the biggest advance that I have this year.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
26m ago
Flavio Briatore sacked me - now I think he'll axe THIS F1 driver
Flavio Briatore
MotoGP Feature
1h ago
Analysis: Why Honda’s new MotoGP look represents more than just fresh paint
Honda 2025 MotoGP livery
MotoGP News
1h ago
Ducati debuts new fairing at Sepang MotoGP Shakedown test
Michele Pirro, 2025 MotoGP Sepang Shakedown test. Credit: Instgram/MotoGP.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Luca Marini expects “to try a completely new” Honda MotoGP bike in testing
Luca Marini, Honda Factory, 2025 livery
F1 News
2h ago
Liam Lawson told he has to "come out of the blocks quickly" against Max Verstappen
Liam Lawson

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Pedro Acosta identifies “biggest mistake” he wants to eradicate in MotoGP 2025
Pedro Acosta, 2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
2h ago
Poor Portimao weather presents an opportunity to Andrea Locatelli, Yamaha
Andrea Locatelli, 2025 WorldSBK Portimao Test, pit box. Credit: WorldSBK.
MotoGP News
3h ago
Ex-Marc Marquez MotoGP crew chief offering Joan Mir signs of Honda hope
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 livery
BSB News
3h ago
Rich Energy partners with BSB team for 2025 season
Chris Fairburn, William Storey. Credit: X/Rich Energy.
F1 News
4h ago
Claim about Adrian Newey’s faith in Fernando Alonso raises Max Verstappen theory
Fernando Alonso