Pedro Acosta identifies “biggest mistake” he wants to eradicate in MotoGP 2025

Pedro Acosta’s rookie MotoGP season was good enough to earn him a seat on the factory KTM team, but like any first-year the Spaniard found things to improve on for his second campaign in the premier class.

The standout weekend for Acosta – for both good and bad – was the Japanese Grand Prix.

The two-time World Champion was leading the Sprint when he crashed out, and then folded the front while chasing Francesco Bagnaia for the lead when he crashed out of the Grand Prix.

“Maybe the biggest mistake I don’t want to repeat [in 2025] is both crashes in Japan,” Acosta said during the recent KTM MotoGP team launch.

“At the end, it was the GP that we were the most prepared to make a good race, but it’s true that everything was about experience.”

Acosta added that part of his focus this winter has been to work on his qualifying performance, in addition to how he manages races.

“At the end, it’s true that I’m not expecting anything from these tests, it’s true that I was working a lot this winter on the things that were missing a bit,” he said.

“That was the qualifying and also the management of some points of the races. On this side, I’m happy.

“It’s true that we need to wait until we are there and we can see not only myself, also the competitors.

“Also maybe last year I wanted too much so fast, for this I was making a lot of mistakes also during not only the races but also during the weekend, like crashing two or three times already on Friday.

“For this, it was not easy to build a strong weekend; for this, maybe this is the biggest advance that I have this year.”