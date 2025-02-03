EXCLUSIVE - Aki Ajo: “Hectic” Shakedown, “many new things” at KTM

New Red Bull KTM MotoGP team manager Aki Ajo says the Austrian factory met its winter development plans, bringing “many new things” to a “hectic” Sepang Shakedown test.

Development of the RC16 has been in question due to the ongoing financial turmoil at KTM.

But factory test riders Dani Pedrosa and Pol Espargaro were on track for all three days of the Shakedown, trying some visibly new parts (such as the rear seat unit and exhaust) alongside others hidden under the skin.

“Yes, definitely,” Ajo replied during an interview with Crash.net, when asked if winter development had continued as usual despite the current financial issues at KTM.

“We are really happy about the development done in the factory during the last months. We feel everything was done that was planned - or even more.

“We had a really, really, really hectic [Shakedown] test because we had many new things and many other things to understand, prove and check.

“Now testing continues for another three days [at the Official test] with many things to double check.

“But for me, we are at a good point at the moment.

“We still have many days of testing to do, including Buriram, but already, many positive results.”

Espargaro, fastest on day one, eventually finished fifth on the Shakedown timesheets, half-a-second from Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo. Pedrosa was ninth, 1.286s from the top.

Transponder codes suggested Espargaro was using two machines that will be handed to Brad Binder for the upcoming Official test, with Pedrosa on the bikes of new factory team rider Pedro Acosta.

Dani Pedrosa's KTMs, featuring the revised 'salad box' and exhaust location, are warmed up…

Quizzed on whether he thinks KTM can take the final step and challenge reigning MotoGP champion’s Ducati, Ajo replied:

“We are people with a racing spirit and of course we would like to win. As you said, Ducati was the benchmark and strongest before. Of course, we would like to be closer and our target is to one day be the number one.

“I think first of all we need to be positive that we are the newest manufacturer in MotoGP [2017 debut] and for the last two years we were the second-best manufacturer.

“So we need to see it in positive way, but of course we want more.

“And also the competition is really tough. Many factories don't have what we used to call satellite teams anymore. I would call them now second factory teams.”

Acosta proved the strength of KTM’s second factory team, Tech3, with nine podiums and only narrowly lost out to Binder for fifth in last year’s world championship.

With Acosta’s rookie season behind him, and experienced multi race-winners Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini forming the new Tech3 line-up, Ajo feels KTM can also work in a slightly different way in 2025.

“When we have the chance to have riders like Maverick and Enea on board [Tech3], this also effects our work a little bit. How we are testing and how we use it in the maximum way.

“If you have rookies onboard, it's always nice. But maybe the working style and working methods have to be a little bit different, such as testing. With more experienced riders, maybe we have a chance to test [more] things and compare.

“That's also one of our targets; to be even more closer, if possible, with our second factory team. When we work, we will try to be like one unit.”

He added: “Basically, we have four factory riders. I already know three of them very well and with Enea we are building this relationship.

“But I have worked a lot in the past with Brad, Pedro and Maverick, so of course this is positive thing. We know each other, know what to expect and already have the respect of each other.”

Ajo also highlighted that progress it’s not just about the number of new parts but optimising how they are used and the way the team works.

“We are working in all areas; chassis wise, engine performance, electronics,” he said. “But for me personally its also not only about technical details and new things.

“My method, and what I feel our leading technical persons here also have, is that it's also about understanding our package and let's say optimising our package.

“I'm talking not only about the bike and technical details but how people work together and especially how we bring everything for the riders and support them in the best possible way.”

The official Sepang test, featuring all 2025 riders, takes place from Wednesday to Friday.