Dani Pedrosa springs surprise by switching leathers manufacturer

Dani Pedrosa looked slightly differently than expected at the 2025 MotoGP Sepang Shakedown test.

Pedrosa emerged from the KTM garage on Day 1 of shaking down his manufacturer’s bikes with leathers from a new manufacturer.

He was wearing Dainese for the first time since 2006.

It is a big departure from wearing Alpinestars gears. Just weeks ago, training alongside Pedro Acosta, Pedrosa wore Alpinestars.

But his slightly tweaked looked was one of a few under-the-radar moments from the untelevised shakedown.

Pedrosa was busy in action as one of KTM’s test riders, alongside Pol Espargaro.

The most successful rider in MotoGP history to have never won the championship remains feted among his peers for his ability to develop bikes, and even for his racing.

Last year, Pedrosa raced only at the Spanish MotoGP where his rival riders commented on how the old master has retained his skills.

But his true value to KTM is in developing their machine. As part of their testing team, he was on track at the shakedown before the regular MotoGP racers return this week at the official MotoGP test.