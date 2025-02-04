Marco Bezzecchi shares Aprilia trait which “really impressed me”

Marco Bezzecchi has already been “impressed” by his Aprilia despite leaving a Ducati behind.

Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin will form Aprilia’s new-look factory duo this season, but both must make the adaptation from different spec Ducatis.

While Martin won the 2024 MotoGP championship on a factory-spec Ducati, Bezzecchi never got to grips with the ‘23 version he rode last year.

Now in Aprilia colours, he hopes for a fresh start beginning at this week’s official Sepang test.

“I need more time on the bike. Overall, I can’t complain,” Bezzecchi said.

“There are strong points, and weak points which we will work on.

“In general, I can’t complain about the bike or the factory.

“The front feeling? I felt immediately that it was really good.

“The feedback from the front was amazing, I was really satisfied about this.

“It’s something which really impressed me.

“It’s great to find this confidence immediately with the front, because the front is more important than the rear when you ride.”

Marco Bezzecchi swaps Ducati for Aprilia

A crucial difference from last season’s Ducati is the manual ride height device that Bezzecchi must use on his Aprilia.

“It’s different but not worse,” he insisted.

“Sometimes it’s good to have a device which works immediately. It’s not a button, it’s a lever.

“I need to get used to it. At Montmelo, we started working on it. I started to understand the best moment to make the device work.

“Here, I will have more days to understand.”

Aprilia’s testing at last weekend’s Shakedown was carried out by Lorenzo Savadori.

“We spoke to Sava, and all the Trackhouse team, and especially the factory,” Bezzecchi said.

“The staff at Aprilia Racing have done big work this winter. Now, we have to give our feedback.

“It is important to start in a good way.

“We kept in touch throughout the winter.

“After Montmelo, we gave feedback about the bike. They were working on our feedback throughout winter.

“My comments and Jorge’s comments were similar so they had a clear road to follow.”