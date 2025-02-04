Pecco Bagnaia tells Marc Marquez: “We will work together until…”

“We are two smart guys and know how important this moment is."

Bagnaia, Marquez
Bagnaia, Marquez

Double MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia says he will "work together until the first race" with Marc Marquez to get the GP25 ready in testing.

Since Marquez was announced as a factory Ducati team rider for the 2025 season as Bagnaia’s team-mate, the pair have maintained a cordial relationship.

However, there were flashpoints on-track before that point, most notably their coming together at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

The narrative over the winter has focused on impending tensions between the pair as expected title challengers.

However, Bagnaia says the pair must continue to work together over the winter testing period to get the GP25 in the best shape possible ahead of the opening round of the campaign in Thailand at the end of the month.

“I think right now we can be happy with the same package,” he said.

“I think what we asked for in Barcelona was the same and we were having the same feelings. So, I think we don’t need many different things.

“My attitude will be like always and his attitude will be like always.

“We will work together until the first race.

“We are two smart guys and know how important this moment is.

“It’s like a normal relationship between team-mates, and this has to be like this because the respect between us is the first thing.”

Bagnaia praises Ducati before Sepang

Bagnaia says Ducati has done “a very good job” in delivering the updates to the GP25 both riders requested following the Barcelona test last November.

“I think for the things we asked, me and Marc, I think they did a very good job,” he added.

“The compromise wasn’t easy because the hybrid bike we tested in Barcelona was very strong on the straight but we were missing something in other areas.

“So, I know perfectly how hard they worked to make us happy and I think they did.

“Let’s see tomorrow. We will have a lot of things to try, a lot of things to do.

“But I’m really hoping to not see any rain because it will be three days of full testing.” 

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

