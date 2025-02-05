Update on Jorge Martin’s injuries; ruled out of Sepang test after monster crash

Jorge Martin has been ruled out of the rest of the Sepang pre-season test after suffering multiple fractures in a massive crash.

Martin made a strong start to life as a factory Aprilia rider last November at the Barcelona post-season test, but his 2025 preparations took a dramatic turn on Wednesday at Sepang.

On the opening day of pre-season testing in Malaysia, Martin suffered two crashes as he continues his adaptation to the RS-GP.

The second of those crashes saw him flicked from his Aprilia at Turn 2 at the start of a flying lap, with Martin hitting the ground with a violent impact. 

He was taken to hospital for checks, with Aprilia confirming that he has suffered fractures in his right hand and left foot.

He will be kept in hospital overnight and return to Europe on Thursday for surgery, with his participation in next week’s Buriram test in serious doubt.

A brief statement from Aprilia read: “Jorge Martin has been diagnosed with a right hand fracture and fractures in his left foot.

“He has undergone a CT scan and MRI, both of which were negative for any injuries.

“He will stay in hospital overnight and tomorrow he will fly back to Europe to undergo surgery on both his right hand and left foot

“Jorge Martin suffered a closed fracture of the 5th metacarpal head of the right hand and a closed fracture of the 3rd, 4th and 5th metatarsals of the left foot.”

Martin posted to social media: “Not the best start of the 2025 season! But Martinator always come back stronger!”

Raul Fernandez update

Martin is the second Aprilia rider to be forced out of the Sepang test due to injury, after Trackhouse Racing’s Raul Fernandez crashed on Wednesday and fractured his left hand.

He is already on his way back to Barcelona for surgery, with Trackhouse team boss Davide Brivio noting that Fernandez is keen to be back on the bike next week for the Buriram test.

Aprilia’s 2025 preparations will have to continue with just two of its race riders for 2025, and both of whom are new to the bike.

Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura was 16th on Wednesday having put in some eye catching runs during last weekend’s shakedown.

Marco Bezzecchi was 18th on the factory team RS-GP Wednesday.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

