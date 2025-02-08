Aprilia’s new tech boss outlines shock aspect of Marco Bezzecchi's knowledge

Fabiano Sterlacchini had a “good surprise” when he first met Marco Bezzecchi which should boost Aprilia.

The technical director and the factory rider both joined Aprilia since the end of last season.

They have now spent the three-day Sepang test developing their 2025 bike together.

“He is really good,” Sterlacchini said about Bezzecchi.

“From the outside, I had the impression that Marco was super-talented but not so technical.

“It has been a good surprise!

“The job we’re doing, setting up the bike in terms of hardware items, is quite an interesting way to work because it’s very calm.

“We are setting up the bike in a way which is repeatable, so we can test just one item, and to have statistical data with consistency.”

Aprilia tech boss explains progress

Aprilia’s - and Sterlacchini’s - job was made harder when Jorge Martin and Raul Fernandez picked up injuries just a few laps into the Sepang test, depriving the manufacturer of two riders.

Their test plans were therefore forced to adapt.

“This is one of the problems, the difficult part of our job,” Sterlacchini said.

“We are adapting, day by day, based on the result of the test items.

“We have slots for each items and we will respect it.”

Bezzecchi has already noted the power of the Aprilia engine, but questioned how their bike can maximise it.

“The development and the evolution of the bike? We must touch every point of the bike,” Sterlacchini said.

“This is one of the crucial points because it allows the rider to push the bike to the limit, to explore the rear tyre.

“The electronics are like a black box, the engine will deliver the power that the electronics request.”

Starting quickly was a weakness of the Aprilia which Sterlacchini is determined to fix.

“Yes, for sure,” he said. “We are focusing with the company, delegating different areas and different tasks.

“The start is an important point. The new generation of MotoGP, with aero and power, if you start at the back it is a difficult race.

“Starting at the front is a key point for performance.”

Sterlacchini brings experience from Ducati and KTM to his new job.

He knows the crunch task is to reduce the deficit to the dominant Ducatis, and eventually overtake them.

“It is always difficult. For sure, we are absolutely in a good situation,” he said.

“The human aspect of the company is at a super high level.

“The experience in racing comes from a long time ago.

“There is work to be done. In my experience, there is margin to improve.

“We have a lot of material from the company, but also built here, such as the electronics.”