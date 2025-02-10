Jack Miller feels like Yamaha ‘is already my bike’ after Sepang MotoGP test

Pramac Yamaha rider Jack Miller says the M1 already feels like “I’m on my bike” after the Sepang MotoGP pre-season test.

The four-time race winner returns to Pramac for the 2025 campaign and takes on his fourth different bike in his career having previously ridden Honda, Ducati and KTM machinery.

After a tough introduction to the Yamaha at Barcelona last November, Miller looked more comfortable on the M1 from the shakedown last week and carried that form into the official test.

Miller was inside the top 10 in the standings on the first two days and ended the final day 12th.

Having completed his programme for the test early on Friday, Miller said of his adaptation to the Yamaha: “I feel good. I sit on the bike now and rolling out in the morning, sometimes, especially when you change manufacturers, it can take a bit of time because you’re going out of the pits and the tank’s sticking you in the leg, your bars are just different, and it takes a bit to adapt to what is normal.

“This has been pretty easy to adapt to once I got my bars in the right spot, once I got my pegs in the right spot.

“The tank feels really good, like where the tank sits there’s not a lump or a bump or anything, I don’t have sore legs which in the past has been an issue when your sitting on a bike differently and your legs aren’t flush, you can get a hard spot where it’s digging into your leg.

“The body feels good, and when I roll out in the morning I feel ‘ah, I’m on my bike’, which is nice after five days already to feel like that.

“We’ll see with a couple days off and in Thailand how the adaptation is there.

“But I feel quietly confident… like I said, it feels like our bike.

“When you go to new tracks it’s always going to take a bit more time than if you had past experience there on the bike. I’m not stressed.”

Miller had a crash at Turn 4 on the final day during a time attack, which he says was just down to a lack of understanding of how the Yamaha behaves when it gets out of shape under braking.

Jack Miller set for Buriram test

Looking ahead to the next test in Thailand, Miller says corner-exit is the area he feels need to be improved on the bike.

“Braking’s really good, mid-corner is quite strong,” he added.

“It’s just mid-corner to exit I feel in the first sector here my connection between releasing the brakes has gotten shorter but it can get better.

“Just as you’re rolling so quickly with this bike, and with the bikes I’m used to in the past, you can open the way you need to open to take the chain force away and carry that mid-corner speed, it’s one of the things.

“At Turn 1 it’s quite clear for me because it’s quite a round corner, where there’s not a lot of grip, you’re on the edge of the tyre, you almost use a bit of a different line. So, just working on that.

“Braking I feel really strong. Even this afternoon I was playing about a bit with lines and understand different lines, like going into Turn 1 I don’t need to initiate the turning so quickly, I can kind of wait a little bit and let it brake a bit more straight up and down before tipping it in.

“I think we still need to work on the drive area and how to get the thing out of the corners just a little bit corner.

“More so out of, I wouldn’t say the slow corner, like the second-to-last and last corner, I feel like that’s pretty self-explanatory, you can feel those ones out. But it’s more like Turns 5, 6, just on the change of direction there.

“I feel really fast, mid-corner speed is good, but it’s jus the connection opening at six and getting the thing to transfer and drive out, Yamaha has a really short stroke on the throttle and that’s something I’d like to work on.

“The guys are working on something for Thailand, just to have a little bit more throw in the throttle tube basically, just to give you a little more to play with because the increments are a little bit too short for my liking to keep it in the drive window.”