KTM’s Brad Binder identifies one bike problem that “everybody has”

“There are a couple of corners where everybody has it..."

Brad Binder
Brad Binder

Brad Binder knows the biggest issue with his KTM - but insists everybody was suffering similarly in Sepang.

Binder and KTM were unable to get rid of the vibration issue that plagued them throughout last year.

But he’s adamant that his rivals were experienced the same thing at the official MotoGP Sepang test.

“Definitely, quite a bit, yes,” Binder admitted about his bike’s vibration.

“I think everybody has chatter, to be honest.

“There are a couple of corners where everybody has it. We are not the only ones.”

Brad Binder: 'Result isn't what I wanted'

Binder was 11th-fastest on Friday in Sepang, compared to teammate Pedro Acosta who was sixth.

“It’s been a long three days but not a bad three days,” Binder said.

“We’ve got through a lot, a lot of different configurations.

“Now, we have more understanding of every area of the bike.

“The result isn’t what I wanted, I couldn’t put laps together. It was tricky.

“But in general, everything else is okay. We are starting to find a decent direction.

“If we keep going like this, I think we will be in a good spot by the time that race day comes.”

He added: “Normally what works at one track, works at all of them.

“When we put it all together, it will be interesting.

“I’m looking forward to putting our race bikes together and seeing what’s to come.”

Binder and KTM will head to next week’s Buriram MotoGP test next, where he wants to finalise the race package that he will use for the opening round.

“Definitely. For the moment, our priority is to look over everything that we’ve tested, take the good bits, put them together, and look for a race package,” he said.

“The way I’d like to do it, in an ideal world, is to play on Day 1. But on Day 2 it’s important to choose everything, then go from there…”

Quotes provided by Peter McLaren in Sepang

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

KTM's Brad Binder identifies one bike problem that "everybody has"
