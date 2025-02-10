2025 MotoGP official Buriram test: How to follow

This is how to follow the 2025 MotoGP Buriram test on February 12-13. We’ve also listed the MotoGP Buriram test start times below.

The final opportunity for MotoGP teams and riders to test their machinery before the first race of the season is here.

Ducati have a major dilemma to solve - whether to go into the season using their 2025 or 2024 engine.

Yamaha, meanwhile, unexpectedly caught the eye in Sepang and could reinforce their new reputation as dark horses.

Aprilia's Jorge Martin and VR46's Fabio di Giannantonio are out of the test due to injury.

The first round of the season, the Thailand MotoGP, is February 28-March 2.

HOW TO FOLLOW 2025 MOTOGP BURIRAM TEST FROM ANYWHERE

There is no live stream to watch every lap of the 2025 MotoGP Buriram test.

The final 30 minutes will be shown on MotoGP Video Pass.

Follow Crash.net for live timings, plus we'll also bring you news from the track. The latest word from the riders, and the key tech updates, will be provided.

Look out for great photos on Crash.net MotoGP X and Instagram/CrashMotoGP.

MotoGP.com will broadcast 'After The Flag' on each day, summarising the track action.

2025 MotoGP Buriram test start times

Wednesday February 12

10am-6pm local time / 3am-9am UK time

Thursday February 13

10am-6pm local time / 3am-9am UK time