Jorge Martin's Buriram test absence “affects everyone” at Aprilia

Reigning world champion won’t be back for Thai test

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Marco Bezzecchi says missing Jorge Martin for the Thailand MotoGP pre-season test “affects everyone in the team” at Aprilia.

The reigning MotoGP world champion suffered multiple fractures in a heavy crash early on day one of last week’s Sepang test, which was just his second day on the Aprilia.

He was taken to hospital for checks before flying home to Spain for surgery on Friday, with Martin ruled out of this week’s Buriram test.

It means Martin will make his Aprilia race debut having completed just 90 laps on the RS-GP since last November.

The crash has caused a rift between Aprilia and Michelin, with the latter stating its data shows there were no issues with the tyre Martin was using as has been claimed - though the team continues to reject this.

Looking ahead to the two days of testing at Buriram this week, Bezzecchi says Martin’s absence is a problem but one he can’t do anything about.

“I have to try again something on the electronics side,” the Italian began.

“A little bit in everything we have to work, but also my riding style, to adapt my riding style to the bike.

“Well, not having Jorge for sure affects everyone in the team - also me. But this is what we have, so I have to do my job and don’t complain.”

Bezzecchi added: “We still have some items that we didn’t try in Sepang. It was on the plan.

“Fortunately in Sepang we were able to follow the plan, so remain some items that we keep for here, especially tomorrow.

“Then we of course will have to prepare a bit the race weekend.

“So, will be important tomorrow as it’s the first day to try everything we need to try, and then focus on the setting, on the riding style.”

Bezzecchi will start the campaign in Thailand having put six days on the RS-GP since November.

While he would “like some more days”, he admits more testing isn’t always good because it can get you “in trouble” in terms of finding a good direction to go in with development.

“Well, it has to be enough because it’s what I have: three days in Sepang, two days here, five,” he said when asked if five days of testing in the 2025 pre-season was enough to learn a new bike.

“It’s what I have, so of course I have to be at the best level I can for the first race. I would like some more days, but it’s impossible.

“It’s important but sometimes when you test too much it’s difficult to not get in trouble with everything.

“At the end, when you find a base and try all the items you need to try in testing, it’s enough.

“Then it’s better to race. So, probably I would love to do three days in Sepang and three days here. For me, that would be perfect. But it’s three and two, so it’s ok.”

Savadori outlines his work for Martin

Aprilia will once again draft in test rider Lorenzo Savadori to help fill the gap left by Martin, with the Italian outlining how he will help the world champion in Thailand.

“I’m here to work for Jorge, to try with the team to arrive at a good base for him when he comes here for the race,” he said.

“So, I continue to develop the bike. We also have some new items to test, like aerodynamic parts, electronic also.

“And our goal here is to make a good base to start the work for Jorge.”

Savadori added that his task is not set-up related and will “work on some big things that are important and correct also for Jorge.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

