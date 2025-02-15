Game-changing new strength of Yamaha spotted in Buriram

Yamaha now have two major bonuses heading into 2025 season

Another new positive trait of the Yamaha was spotted at the MotoGP Buriram test.

Yamaha had already captured attention in Sepang when Fabio Quartararo went fastest on Day 1.

But another fresh attribute of their bike came to the fore in the past few days.

“A couple of different members of manufacturers, and me, noticed that the Yamaha has made a big step on their starts,” Dorna’s Jack Appleyard explained.

“It sounds as though they’ve got a new clutch system.

“It sounds similar to the KTM. It really does scream, it wrings it neck off when it starts, then drives forward.

“The KTM is so impressive to watch, those things are rockets off the line."

'Good news' for Yamaha

“But the good news for Yamaha? Someone pointed out to me that it’s not just one rider that has been able to perfect it," Appleyard said.

“All four riders, time and time again, the sample size is there, they have been very good off the line.

“That’s another positive for Yamaha. Although they haven’t set the world alight on the timesheets like they did in Sepang, give them time.

“I think it might come. There is sign of improvement there. If they can qualify well, which they have proven in Sepang, it looks like they can start well.”

Yamaha are the manufacturer who have really raised expectation during preseason.

After a drab two years, there is finally reason to be optimistic.

After the addition of Max Bartolini as tech director, and the ongoing evolution of a V4 engine, Yamaha now enter a season with a satellite team and two extra riders.

They recruited Pramac - then signed up Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira - who have MotoGP experience of Honda, Ducati, KTM and Aprilia.

But can Yamaha turn their promising preseason into meaningful results when the season begins on February 28 in Thailand?

Game-changing new strength of Yamaha spotted in Buriram
James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
24m ago
Alarm bells? Pecco Bagnaia makes stark admission about Marc Marquez
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Buriram Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
24m ago
Warning for Adrian Newey’s success could ironically help to tempt Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
2h ago
Game-changing new strength of Yamaha spotted in Buriram
F1 News
2h ago
Aston Martin told to address Lance Stroll “question mark” amid $1bn deal rumour
Lance Stroll
MotoGP News
4h ago
Ducati “family” claim about Marc Marquez settling-in process
Marc Marquez

More News

F1 News
4h ago
F1 legend notes Lewis Hamilton’s “shock” after George Russell “prioritised” by Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell
MotoGP News
6h ago
Aprilia stalwart tells Jorge Martin what to expect when he’s back
Lorenzo Savadori
F1 News
6h ago
Fred Vasseur’s “no-nonsense” approach praised ahead of Lewis Hamilton’s first Ferrari season
Frederic Vasseur
MotoGP News
8h ago
Alex Marquez MotoGP test race sim issue hints at closer Marc Marquez gap
Aleix Marquez, Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Buriram test
F1 News
8h ago
Question mark over Lewis Hamilton’s sim work and testing commitment shot down
Lewis Hamilton