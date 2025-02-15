Game-changing new strength of Yamaha spotted in Buriram

Another new positive trait of the Yamaha was spotted at the MotoGP Buriram test.

Yamaha had already captured attention in Sepang when Fabio Quartararo went fastest on Day 1.

But another fresh attribute of their bike came to the fore in the past few days.

“A couple of different members of manufacturers, and me, noticed that the Yamaha has made a big step on their starts,” Dorna’s Jack Appleyard explained.

“It sounds as though they’ve got a new clutch system.

“It sounds similar to the KTM. It really does scream, it wrings it neck off when it starts, then drives forward.

“The KTM is so impressive to watch, those things are rockets off the line."

'Good news' for Yamaha

“But the good news for Yamaha? Someone pointed out to me that it’s not just one rider that has been able to perfect it," Appleyard said.

“All four riders, time and time again, the sample size is there, they have been very good off the line.

“That’s another positive for Yamaha. Although they haven’t set the world alight on the timesheets like they did in Sepang, give them time.

“I think it might come. There is sign of improvement there. If they can qualify well, which they have proven in Sepang, it looks like they can start well.”

Yamaha are the manufacturer who have really raised expectation during preseason.

After a drab two years, there is finally reason to be optimistic.

After the addition of Max Bartolini as tech director, and the ongoing evolution of a V4 engine, Yamaha now enter a season with a satellite team and two extra riders.

They recruited Pramac - then signed up Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira - who have MotoGP experience of Honda, Ducati, KTM and Aprilia.

But can Yamaha turn their promising preseason into meaningful results when the season begins on February 28 in Thailand?