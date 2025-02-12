Jack Miller pinpoints area where Yamaha is better than KTM

“It leaves you wanting more..."

Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Jack Miller was inside the top 10 of Day 1 at the MotoGP preseason Buriram test.

The former Honda, Ducati and KTM rider is adjusting well to his Yamaha, the manufacturer that has caught the eye in preparation for the 2025 racing.

Miller pointed out an area where his new machine can give him more than last year’s KTM was able to.

“I am enjoying it, the bike is pleasant to ride, you can trust the front end which is a massive bonus,” Miller said in Buriram.

“It leaves you wanting more. Every time you put on a new tyre, you think ‘I should have carried more corner speed’.

“It leaves you with a lot of confidence in the front end, which was missing in the past couple of years.

“I am pleasantly surprised by that.

“With the rear? We worked on the stop-start corners. I was happy with the changes we made.”

Jack Miller 10th-fastest in Buriram

Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Miller - who is alongside Miguel Oliveira in the Pramac team who have switched from Ducati to Yamaha - described his new bike as a “rocket ship” from the start line.

He said about testing in Buriram: “We hit the ground running with our base setting from Sepang.

“I was happy with it. The track was good, just dusty. Thankfully with all the bikes out there, it cleans up quickly.

“The bike works well. Rear grip is still an issue. But, here, when grip levels are not high, I don’t notice it as much. In Sepang I noticed it more.

“I did a lot of .30s laps today, I would’ve loved to do a .29s.

“I am happy with the pace. The bike is nice to ride in the heat.

“The team did some adjustments. But in general the setup was the same as how we finished in Sepang.

“I was happy with how it worked in semi-dodgy conditions.

“Every time you exit on a new bike, you have to be a sponge and absorb. Understand what the bike is telling you.”

The past couple of years have been rough for Yamaha.

But Miller sees no reason why the manufacturer cannot build upon their promising preseason.

“I don’t listen to what anybody says,” Miller insisted.

“Yamaha used to suit a lot of tracks, and it doesn’t anymore. Ducati didn’t used to, now it suits them all.

“Times are changing. We focus on what we can do.

“Yamaha has been pretty strong here, in the past.”

Quotes provided by Derry Munikartono in Buriram

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

