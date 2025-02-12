Fermin Aldeguer explains “crazy” practice start that led to chaotic spin

The midday practice start session at the Buriram MotoGP test saw a number of riders getting out of shape when launching off the grid, but none more so than Fermin Aldeguer.

The Spanish rookie spun off the line on one of his starts and almost speared straight into his Gresini Racing teammate, Alex Marquez, but fortunately was able to avoid contact.

Aldeguer explained that the exaggerated spin he got off the line was down to the condition of the circuit in Buriram.

“One was crazy,” Aldeguer said at the end of his first day on the Desmosedici GP24 in Buriram.

“It was the first time that I slip like this, but it’s normal when the track is in this condition and also other riders have the same problem. Not this big, but it’s normal.”

The rookie was not next to his teammate on the grid for that particular practice start for any particular reason, such as to try to get some feedback from Marquez, only coincidence.

“At the end, I don’t need Alex [Marquez] to see if my practice start is good or not,” he explained.

“With the data we can see everything.

“We have to improve this a little bit because today also with the track a little bit slippery we didn't do the best, but we will see.”

Aside from the wayward practice starts, Aldeguer also admitted to having a tricky time adapting his style on the Ducati to the Buriram circuit he won at in Moto2 back in 2023.

“Buriram track is completely different to Sepang,” he said.

“At the end, it’s another style. Michelin also, here we use a different casing – another thing to adapt to.

“This moring wasn’t too easy to adapt my style to this track, but we worked with calmness and after the break we did a good and big step.

“We aren’t on the top, but the work is in a good way.”

Quotes provided by Derry Munikartono in Buriram.