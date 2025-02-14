Ominous sign as Aprilia improve in two fundamental areas

While reigning MotoGP champion’s Ducati have opted to keep their factory riders on last year’s GP24 powerplant, engine progress has been cited as one of the stand-out areas for Aprilia.

Aprilia was the only manufacturer other than Ducati to claim race victories last year, once in a Grand Prix and three times in Sprints courtesy of former riders Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro.

The new year began disastrously with injuries for new superstar signing Jorge Martin and Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez on day one at Sepang.

But fellow factory newcomer Marco Bezzecchi kept Aprilia’s morale up by rising from ninth at Sepang to third during this week’s final test at Buriram, when he was also fastest of those to try a Sprint simulation.

However, Aprilia was also challenging for the top of another ranking during the two days in Thailand: Top speed.

Bezzecchi’s RS-GP was classified joint second for speed at the end of day one with a best of 336.4km/h, putting the Italian 1.1km/h behind Pedro Acosta’s KTM.

Acosta and Bezzecchi repeated those figures on the morning of day two, before the test ended with two Aprilias - Bezzecchi and test rider Lorenzo Savadori again on 336.4km/h for joint second to Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia (338.5km/h).

“We are happy also because the 2025 engine is much better compared to the 24,” said Savadori, who took on some of Martin’s testing duties.

The Italian added the engine was better in all areas, “but also on the straight.”

“The bike is competitive, and the 2025 engine works very well everywhere,” agreed Bezzecchi.

Martin aims to return for the season-opening Thai Grand Prix which starts with free practice at Buriram on February 28.

