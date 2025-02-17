Johann Zarco reveals his Honda MotoGP testing request

“I didn’t want to know too much…”

Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 Buriram MotoGP test
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 Buriram MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose

Johann Zarco says he told Honda engineers that he “didn’t want to know too much” about what he was testing during the 2025 MotoGP pre-season as to not get “lost”.

Honda’s updated 2025 package proved to be a visible step forward from its predecessor during winter testing in February at Sepang and Buriram.

Two Honda riders - including Zarco - breached the top eight at the end of the Sepang test on the combined times, while factory team rider Joan Mir was sixth overall in Thailand.

Honda’s race simulation running at the Buriram test also proved to be encouraging.

While putting in a busy programme of trying new parts, LCR’s Zarco says he was keen to avoid knowing exactly what he was doing in order to keep his feedback as accurate as possible.

“The engineer can answer better than me, because I was really focused on my riding and my feeling and the answer I can give to the engineers,” he said when asked about all of the small things he tried during the Thailand test.

“I didn’t want to know too much what we put on the bike because if I started to know all what we were trying then I would get lost.

“We were trying many things, so it was well organised and I let the engineers organise it and I tried to behave as well as possible on the bike to give clear information because we always need to take into consideration that what the rider does on the bike can be different from one run to another run.

“With the small things I think we got a better bike to at least perform better on the time attack and improve the lap time. That’s already a step.”

Johann Zarco on Honda progress

He added: “I’m happy that all what Honda planned in December and January, we could test everything.

“From this I guess they will work to find better the next evolution.

“We didn’t have a big breath by trying something and saying ‘yes, it’s this without any doubts’.

“We had many times to reconfirm what we were testing to be sure and take the right decision to start the season. So, I think now the image is clear for us.”

The 2024 Thai GP proved to be Honda’s best weekend of the year, with Zarco riding to an eighth-place finish in the wet grand prix having qualified 12th.

Though he feels the RC213V’s race pace needs to be improved, Zarco believes the fact the bike has made a step forward in time attack trim already puts him in a position to better that result at the opening round of the 2025 campaign at Buriram.

“Clearly, better control of the bike and better knowledge of it and I think I can perform when it’s going to be necessary,” he said.

“On the race pace is maybe where can struggle and I will see how to manage it for the race weekend.

“But now I see I have better opportunities to go straight to Q2 and even improve the qualifying compared to last year.

“And that will be the first opportunity to also improve the race result. Here is a particular track, also to come and have this different rear tyre, to have different behaviour from the bike and try to understand the things.”

Johann Zarco reveals his Honda MotoGP testing request
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
20m ago
Johann Zarco reveals his Honda MotoGP testing request
Johann Zarco, LCR Honda, 2025 Buriram MotoGP test
F1 News
24m ago
How to watch F1 75: Schedule, timing, how to follow F1 launch show
F1 75 Live
WSBK News
30m ago
Alex Lowes: Phillip Island pit stop rule “strange”
Alex Lowes, 2025 WorldSBK Phillip Island Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
55m ago
F1 75 Live explained: Date, cars, liveries, celebrity performers
London's O2 Arena will host the season launch event
F1 News
1h ago
McLaren v Ferrari rivalry simmers as Oscar Piastri offers Lewis Hamilton thought
Oscar Piastri

More News

MotoGP Feature
1h ago
MotoGP manufacturers ranked as Ducati challengers jostle for position
Ducati
WSBK News
2h ago
Major UK TV broadcast change for WSBK and BSB in 2025
Andrea Iannone
F1 News
3h ago
Christian Horner addresses Max Verstappen future after $1bn Aston Martin rumour
Christian Horner and Max Verstappen
WSBK News
3h ago
Alvaro Bautista identifies standout favourite for Australian World Superbike round
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 WorldSBK Phillip Island Test, media. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
3h ago
Miguel Oliveira reveals area of struggle in Yamaha MotoGP adaptation
Miguel Oliveira, Pramac Yamaha, 2025 Buriram MotoGP test