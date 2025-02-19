KTM’s crunch meeting on its survival is edging nearer

Vote on KTM’s future set for 25 February

KTM, 2025 MotoGP Buriram test
KTM, 2025 MotoGP Buriram test
© Gold and Goose

A crucial vote on KTM’s restructuring plan and its ultimate survival as a company looms, with the future of the brand to be known on 25 February.

KTM entered into self-administration late last year as it looked to stave off bankruptcy having descended into a major financial crisis.

The Austrian brand’s debts are reported at €1.8 billion - though this figure could exceed €2 billion - while mass staff layoffs and a pause in motorcycle production has been forced as a result of the crisis.

CEO Stefan Pierer stood down at the start of the year to be replaced by former Co-CEO Gottfried Neumeister, while the Pierer Mobility Group - which KTM falls under - has had to make cuts elsewhere, such as selling its stake in MV Agusta.

The company has so far survived several critical hearings and been able to continue with its restructuring plan, which is set to see it repay 30% of its debts to creditors.

Originally, that was to be done within two years.

KTM hope for its future

However, according to a report from GPOne, KTM has secured enough capital from investors to be able to pay the 30% by the end of May 2025.

This will undoubtedly work in its favour as it faces a creditors vote on Tuesday 25 February, where this plan will either receive approval or be rejected.

Current shareholders Bajaj and CFMoto have boosted investment in KTM, while 23 other investors have pledged to commit up to €900 million.

KTM’s pause on production is also set to end in March, though GPOne states that €150 million is required for this.

While there has been cautious optimism in the KTM camp about its future, there have been reports that some creditors are not happy with the 30% statutory minimum by Austrian law being offered.

Should KTM’s restructuring plan be rejected by creditors, the company faces bankruptcy.

KTM has scaled back its factory racing efforts in 2025, reducing its number of works riders to 40 across various disciplines.

The future of its MotoGP project has been of particular focus since an initial creditors hearing stated that a withdrawal from grand prix racing was “planned”.

The project will continue as normal in 2025, with four factory KTM riders on the MotoGP grid across its works team (Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder) and Tech3 (Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales).

KTM’s crunch meeting on its survival is edging nearer
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
17m ago
FIRST LOOK: Lewis Hamilton drives Ferrari's SF-25 F1 2025 car
Lewis Hamilton
Moto3 Results
46m ago
2025 Official Jerez Moto3 Test, Results - Day 2 (Wednesday)
Bertelle, 2025 Jerez Moto3 test
Moto2 Results
1h ago
2025 Official Jerez Moto2 Test, Results - Day 2 (Wednesday)
Gonzalez, Jerez Moto2 test
F1 Feature
1h ago
Christian Horner booed by 20,000 fans but F1 75 was worth cheering
Christian Horner could not escape the boos at the O2
F1 News
1h ago
Gordon Ramsay delivers foul-mouthed response to FIA’s controversial swearing rules
Gordon Ramsay

More News

F1 News
2h ago
Dumped F1 driver “stepping away from sport to pursue other interests”
Logan Sargeant
MotoGP News
2h ago
KTM’s crunch meeting on its survival is edging nearer
KTM, 2025 MotoGP Buriram test
F1 News
2h ago
Red Bull confirm key sponsorship visible on RB21 sidepod
Red Bull
F1 News
3h ago
Christian Horner names key factor to Lewis Hamilton’s F1 title chances
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari F1 team, F1 75 launch
WSBK News
3h ago
Unexpected podium contenders for Australian WSBK pointed out
Danilo Petrucci