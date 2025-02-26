MotoGP announces new TV broadcast deal for the United States

MotoGP has confirmed a new TV broadcast deal in the United States of America for 2025.

The new season starts this weekend with the Thailand MotoGP in Buriram.

And fans in the USA finally know exactly where they can watch the action all year.

Fox Sports have penned a multi-year deal to become the US TV home of MotoGP.

Every grand prix and every sprint race will be broadcast live, either on Fox Sports 1 or Fox Sports 2.

All races will also be available on the Fox Sports app.

Select races will be shown on Fox Deportes.

MotoGP announces new US TV deal

Repeats will also be shown throughout the week for fans who missed the live action.

It means MotoGP will sit alongside some of the biggest sports in the US on the same TV channel.

Bill Wanger, Fox Sports EVP, Head of Programming & Scheduling, said: “Fox Sports is thrilled to be the new home to the best two-wheel racing in the world.

“We will carry every race of the international series live, giving race fans true appointment viewing for MotoGP.”

Dan Rossomondo, Chief Commercial Officer of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports, said: “We’re happy to see MotoGP join the incredible line up on Fox Sports.

“This is the most exciting sport on Earth and we want to see it on the biggest stage possible, most especially in markets where there is so much untapped potential.

“That’s true of the US, where we have a loyal following and an impressive legacy for MotoGP, but so much scope to expand once people see what this sport is all about. We’re looking forward to working with Fox Sports on that mission.”