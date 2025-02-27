Fabio Quartararo: Yamaha starts MotoGP 2025 “better than last year”

Fabio Quartararo thinks Yamaha start new season in better form

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Thai MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Fabio Quartararo believes Yamaha starts the 2025 MotoGP season this weekend at the Thai Grand Prix “better than last year”.

Yamaha endured a tough 2024 season as it failed to register a single podium, with its best result a sixth-place finish at the Malaysian Grand Prix at the end of the campaign for Quartararo.

But over the year, Yamaha did show signs of improvement as technical leadership from Max Bartolini bore fruit.

That appeared to continue over pre-season testing this year, with strong pace from the Yamaha at Sepang and Buriram leading a number of figures - including Ducati’s Davide Tardozzi - to brand it a potential threat in 2025.

Ahead of the 2025 Thai GP beginning on Friday, Quartararo was in a confident mood.

Yamaha bullish for 2025 MotoGP season

“[I’m] ready,” Quartararo said on Thursday.

“Testing was nice, it was positive for us. Now it’s time to really race, which is the most fun part and see a little bit where we are because testing is one thing, but some made the time attack in the morning, some in the afternoon.

“So the lap time is a little bit different. In Malaysia, everyone did the lap time in the morning, of course, but here was quite different.

“But let’s see. We will evaluate the first five races to see where we are.

“Like I said, testing is different because we made two days only with Michelin rubber [on track].

“So, let’s see in race mode what we can do. But first of all I think we are better than last year.

“Last year’s test I finished 11th and 14th, this year third and eighth. So, already we start with a better base and then we’ll see how we finish.

“But I don’t want to set a goal right now because, to be honest, I don’t have any goal.”

Quartararo struggled with a lack of front feeling during the Buriram test, which will be his main focus during Friday practice as it was a problem with tyres he says he never faced last year.

“Let’s see because usually it’s not really related to our bike because I never had this issue last year,” he said of working on his front feeling.

“Even when we were struggling I never had this issue and especially I was not feeling well with the front tyre.

“So, even if it is the same tyres let’s see if the feeling is different during the sessions and during this weekend. But this will be our main focus for this race.”

Quotes provided by Crash MotoGP Editor Peter McLaren

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
5m ago
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari baffles by testing item “unlike anything I’ve ever seen”
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
9m ago
Helmut Marko labels Ferrari’s F1 Bahrain testing showing: “A little bit disappointing”
Helmut Marko
MotoGP News
19m ago
Fabio Quartararo: Yamaha starts MotoGP 2025 “better than last year”
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Thai MotoGP
F1 Feature
45m ago
Explained: Key car concepts in garages of McLaren, Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes
Ferrari and McLaren
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton's first words on Ferrari F1 2025 car at Bahrain testing
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1 News
1h ago
F1 2025 Bahrain pre-season testing: Today's full driver line-up
Lewis Hamilton
F1
1h ago
2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - LIVE UPDATES!
Racing Bulls on track in Bahrain
F1 News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Bahrain preseason testing today: Live stream for free
Max Verstappen
F1 News
12h ago
NDA refusal leaves key FIA officials banned from meeting
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem
F1 News
13h ago
Critical Lewis Hamilton Ferrari change grabs attention of F1 ‘nerd’
Lewis Hamilton