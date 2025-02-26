Marco Bezzecchi: “I’ve always had fun” at Thai MotoGP

New Aprilia Racing signing Marco Bezzecchi heads to the opening MotoGP weekend of the season at Buriram, a track at which he has found success in the past.

Bezzecchi scored his first premier class pole position at Buriram in 2023; and this weekend makes his race debut for the factory Aprilia team after an encouraging preseason which saw him adapt well to the RS-GP and to the responsibilities associated with being a factory rider.

“We've seen positive results in both Sepang and Buriram tests,” Bezzecchi said.

“I'm happy with my work, and with the way I’ve adapted; it’s gone pretty well.

“I'm satisfied because we’ve made a lot of developments, and have made important decisions regarding the package as a whole.

“I love the track at Buriram; I've always had fun and enjoyed there, and the atmosphere is exciting with lots of fans.

“I can’t wait to start this new adventure, and to get back to racing. Wishing Jorge [Martin] all the best, hoping he can return as soon as possible.”

Bezzecchi will be joined by Aprilia’s official test rider, Lorenzo Savadori, this weekend, the #32 substituting for Jorge Martin in Thailand after the reigning champion suffered multiple fractures in his left hand during training on Monday.

Although Savadori raced as recently as the Malaysian Grand Prix last year when he replaced Miguel Oliveira at Trackhouse Racing, though, the Italian has not raced for the official Aprilia Racing team since the 2021 Dutch TT.

“My first thought is for Jorge [Martin],” Savadori said ahead of his Thai GP substitute ride.

“I'm really sorry that he won't be here in Thailand and I wish him a speedy recovery – I hope he can return soon.

“As always, I will give 100 per cent and our goal remains to improve the bike and take it as far as possible.”