Lewis Hamilton takes 200bhp MV Agusta superbike for 20mph spin through Monaco traffic

Lewis Hamilton has been spotted riding his personalised MV Agusta F4 RR through the streets of Monaco.

Monaco, of course, is famed for its speed, apart from that on every day that isn’t a part of the Grand Prix or Classic Grand Prix weekends it is basically a harbourside car park and that on the weekend of the Monaco Grand Prix it is so slow and tight that overtaking is literally not possible.

A motorcycle, then, is the perfect vehicle for the place, taking up less space and being far better suited to the slow speeds you’re likely to be travelling at.

Weaving in and out of traffic is just made so much easier when you have two less wheels to worry about; but, Lewis, please be careful of catching those loose-fit pants on a papp’s telephoto lens – we don’t need you becoming a $100m Pense! Moto ad.

Hamilton, of course, has moved from Mercedes to Ferrari for the 2025 season, ending three years of Mercedes misery to to hopefully avoid the kind of misery with which the Tifosi are all too familiar already.

We’d love to insert here a beautiful link between Hamilton’s Ferrari switch and his choice of motorcycle, that he’s ‘matching the magnificence of Maranello’s Ferrari with the Schirannese spectacle of MV Agusta’s peerless two-wheeled artwork,’ but the reality is that Hamilton has been riding MVs for a while, even back to his earliest days at Mercedes.

We can only assume he’s lost all of his older bikes, though, and that’s why he’s had his name written on this latest one several times, so that whoever finds it can return it to its rightful owner.

Hamilton will soon be swapping his twist-grip for the more familiar surroundings of his SF-25 in the coming weeks as he heads off to Australia for the first round of the 2025 F1 World Championship, where he’ll be mostly racing against his Monegasque neighbours.