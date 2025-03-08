Alex Marquez explains how Ducati GP23 struggles are helping on the GP24

Two podiums at the opening round of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship was a clear indication that Alex Marquez is adapting well to his new Ducati GP24 machinery.

The Desmosedici GP23 that Marquez rode last year was found tricky by almost all who rode it last year, as Michelin brought a new rear tyre that took the grip balance between front and rear away from that which had suited that GP23 so well in 2023.

The additional grip from the rear of the bike meant that turning in the middle of the corner was more difficult for the riders on the GP23 last year, whereas with the GP24 riders like Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia were able to carry good speed in the middle of the corner without sacrificing anything in the braking area.

This machinery advantage is something that Gresini Racing's Marquez has been able to take advantage of immediately in 2025, qualifying and finish both races in second place at the first round of the season in Thailand.

Alex Marquez discusses Ducati machinery at Thai MotoGP

“I’m enjoying a lot from the first day that I tried this bike,” Marquez told the post-race press conference at last weekend’s Thai MotoGP.

“Already in Catalunya I was able to be fast from the first run that I did with this bike and I was able to ride as I want and enjoy on the bike; that was the main target for me - if you enjoy, you are fast.”

Marquez explained that he was unable to ride as he wanted on the GP23 he rode last season, but that his struggles on that bike have allowed him to better exploit the GP24.

“Last year’s bike, I was struggling a lot in many points, for my riding style I was struggling a lot.

“But all that experience that I took from that bike is helping me now, so everything is not bad.

“The tough years [are the ones] that you learn much more, like double, than a normal year.

“So, now we are in a good way, but I think that we can take more profit from the 2024 bike and there are still some points that we need to keep improving.”