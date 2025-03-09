Gigi Dall’Igna: Pecco Bagnaia “has room for improvement”

Ducati Corse boss weighs in after third place for Pecco Bagnaia in Thailand MotoGP.

Gigi Dall'Igna, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Gigi Dall'Igna, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna has given some insight on Francesco Bagnaia’s struggles at the Thai MotoGP.

Bagnaia finished third, behind both Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez, in the two races in Buriram – both the Sprint and the Grand Prix – having struggled with front tyre wear in the half-distance race on Saturday and then with front tyre temperature while following in Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Dall’Igna explained that the Thai MotoGP was indicative for Ducati as the opening race of the season, and that, while Ducati Lenovo’s new signing Marc Marquez is already fully up-to-speed with this year’s Desmosedici package, Bagnaia is still catching up after a complicated preseason.

“The first race is always the most complicated because you never know your level compared to the others,” Dall’Igna told Sky Sport Italy.

“I think Marc [Marquez] has the bike in his hands and already knows what to do.

“Pecco [Francesco Bagnaia], for various reasons, has room for improvement and I expect him to bring it out.”

He added: “Marc had easier tests, Pecco's were more tormented and this justifies that he has a bit of a delay in preparing for the races.”

Dall’Igna also indicated that Ducati has already begun improving on the GP24 base it decided in favour of in winter testing, creating a larger difference in specification between the factory-spec bikes and the standard GP24s of Gresini’s Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer, and VR46’s Franco Morbidelli.

“There is already a difference between the factory bikes and the other Ducatis, in the Jerez tests we will try other developments.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
2m ago
Marc Marquez tells Isle of Man TT racer: “Sometimes even I ask why I keep going…”
Marc Marquez
F1 News
2m ago
“Demotion” query about ex-Aston Martin boss rejected
Aston Martin
MotoGP News
2h ago
Gigi Dall’Igna: Pecco Bagnaia “has room for improvement”
Gigi Dall'Igna, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Revealed: The key reason behind Lewis Hamilton’s rapid Ferrari adaptation
Lewis Hamilton
NASCAR News
3h ago
2025 NASCAR Cup Series - Phoenix qualifying results
William Byron

More News

NASCAR Results
4h ago
2025 NASCAR Cup Series Phoenix - Practice results
NASCAR
F1 News
5h ago
Martin Brundle’s worrying Red Bull observation - but Max Verstappen still “the favourite”
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
5h ago
Valentino Rossi warned “I don’t know much he can help” Pecco Bagnaia
Valentino Rossi
RR News
12h ago
Peter Hickman and Michael Dunlop bag impressive results at Daytona 200
Peter Hickman
F1 Feature
17h ago
Experienced F1 driver identified who will be beaten by young teammate in 2025
Esteban Ocon