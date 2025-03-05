Jorge Martin displays post-surgery hand but comeback unclear

Jorge Martin has offered an update on his injury by displaying his hand after surgery.

The MotoGP champion is on the sidelines after sustaining an injury just days before the season-opening round in Thailand.

Injuring the scaphoid bone in his hand was in addition to a huge highside in pre-season testing which left him with a foot injury.

“Work in progress”, Martin wrote after hand surgery.

“Thanks for the support. Can’t wait to be back.”

But Aprilia have already ruled Martin out of the second 2025 MotoGP round, in Argentina on March 14-16.

“According to Doctor Mir, the surgery was quite good,” Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola said.

“So we are positive. But at the moment we don't even have to think about when he will be back.”

Jorge Martin injury may be 'painful for a long time'

Ducati’s Marc Marquez revealed that he sent a text to Martin, urging him not to push his body beyond its limit.

Marquez speaks from experience after his career-threatening injury five years ago.

TNT Sports’ Sylvain Guintoli said about scaphoid bone injuries: “It can be a really long one.

“It’s an injury that can be long to heal, and painful for a long time.

“Joe Roberts is still holding his hand from last year. It’s a long-term injury which is difficult to predict.

“It shows you how fast things can turn bad, these bikes can bite. For Jorge, it hasn’t gone well.”

Martin’s MotoGP title defence already looks a lost cause, after just a single grand prix which Ducati’s Marquez dominated.

Marquez has 37 points at the top of the standings already.

Martin is guaranteed to miss two rounds at least. It is far from certain that he can return in Texas on March 29-31.

Whenever he does finally come back, he must adapt to the Aprilia without ever having a proper pre-season.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

