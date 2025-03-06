Ignored MotoGP track revived for 2025 race

Finland’s KymiRing has been added to the 2025 racing schedule.

KymiRing has been named as a replacement venue on the 2025 Motocross World Championship calendar.

The Finnish venue, which was set to host MotoGP back in 2020 and 2021 but ultimately hosted nothing more than an exploratory test in 2019, has been added to the MXGP calendar for a round this summer.

MXGP will head to Finland on 12–13 July for this year’s MXGP of Finland, with KymiRing being the third venue to host the race in recent years after Hyvinkaa in 2022 and Vantaa in 2023. The race didn’t happen at all last year, but 2022’s Finnish GP was only moved to Hyvinkaa after the intended race at KymiRing fell through.

After multiple MotoGP cancellations and an MXGP cancellation, this year’s Finnish MXGP round will be the first FIM World Championship event to be hosted at the KymiRing – whose managing director, Kornel Ory, is also the head of commercial for the Hungarian MotoGP and WorldSBK rounds, which are scheduled to take place at Balaton Park later this year on 22–24 August and 25–27 July, respectively.

“It is with a great pleasure that the MXGP will come back to one of the most passionate motorsport countries in the world,” said David Luongo, CEO of Infront Moto Racing.

“KymiRing will for sure deliver a fantastic facility to all the riders and our different stakeholders. The Finnish fans will have the opportunity to enjoy a fantastic weekend with the best riders in the world.”

Kornel Ory added: “We can’t wait to start working together with the local communities and the federation to create something spectacular.

“Motocross has deep roots in Finland, and MXGP is an electrifying series that perfectly aligns with our strategy.

“We sincerely thank the promoter for their trust and are committed to delivering a world-class event for Finnish motorsport fans.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

