How to watch the Argentina MotoGP race: Live stream here

Information below on how to watch the 2025 Argentina MotoGP, including timings and schedule

Marco Bezzecchi
Marco Bezzecchi

This is how to watch the 2025 Argentina MotoGP on March 14-16, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Argentina MotoGP start times below.

The second round of the 2025 MotoGP season is at the Termas de Río Hondo.

Marc Marquez obliterated his opposition at the first race in Thailand.

The Ducati debutant could not be matched, not even by his teammate Pecco Bagnaia.

Worryingly for his rivals, Marquez typically enjoys the Argentina MotoGP.

MotoGP champion Jorge Martin will again be absent due to injury.

Meaning either Bagnaia - or an unexpected contender - must stand up to Marquez's brilliance.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 ARGENTINA MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Thailand MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Thailand MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 ARGENTINA MOTOGP FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Argentina MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free

ExpressVPN is an easy to use VPN that lets you change your IP address, making it look like you’re in a completely different country. It also encrypts your internet traffic to protect your privacy.

It’s compatible with most streaming devices including Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, and Android and Apple mobiles.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 ARGENTINA MOTOGP IN THE US

Fox Sports are the TV broadcasters for MotoGP in 2025 in the United States of America.

Every grand prix and every sprint race will be shown live, on either Fox Sports 1 or Fox Sports 2.

A highlights show will also be shown during the week after each round.

Every race is available via the Fox Sports all, and some are available via Fx Deportes.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 ARGENTINA MOTOGP IN THE UK

TNT Sports is showing every session of the Argentina MotoGP in the UK.

With a TNT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Argentina MotoGP.

And if you’re not in the UK right now you can use ExpressVPN to get around any geo-blocks.

To watch the MotoGP on TNT

1. Get ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server location in the UK

3. Head to TNT and log in

4. Enjoy the action!

WATCH FREE HIGHLIGHTS ON THE UK’S QUEST

Price: Free

British TV channel Quest offers free highlights for the races. To watch privately and securely with a VPN:

  1. Get ExpressVPN

  2. Connect to a secure server location in the UK.

  3. Head to the MotoGP page.

  4. Enjoy the highlights!

ARGENTINA MOTOGP START TIMES (UK)

Friday March 14
1.45am - FP1
6pm - Practice

Saturday March 15
1.10am - FP3
1.50am - Qualifying
6pm - Sprint race

Sunday March 16
6pm - Argentina MotoGP

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
42m ago
McLaren concern raised as Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri rivalry could become “more personal”
Oscar Piastri & Lando Norris
BSB News
47m ago
MasterMac Honda unveil 2025 British Superbikes livery
BSB
MotoGP News
47m ago
Carmelo Ezpeleta reveals positive update on KTM’s MotoGP future
KTM, 2025 Thai MotoGP
RR News
52m ago
Fear about the Red Arrows missing 2025 Isle of Man TT is addressed
Red Arrows
MotoGP News
1h ago
How to watch the Argentina MotoGP race: Live stream here
Marco Bezzecchi

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Mika Hakkinen’s verdict on what Lewis Hamilton can achieve at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
2025 F1 driver line-up: Here is the completed grid
Several rookie drivers will make their F1 debuts in 2025
F1 News
1h ago
Route back into F1 mooted for Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1 News
2h ago
Jacques Villeneuve questions Mercedes over Kimi Antonelli “It’s too much too soon”
Andrea Kimi Antonelli