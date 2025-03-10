How to watch the Argentina MotoGP race: Live stream here

This is how to watch the 2025 Argentina MotoGP on March 14-16, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Argentina MotoGP start times below.

The second round of the 2025 MotoGP season is at the Termas de Río Hondo.

Marc Marquez obliterated his opposition at the first race in Thailand.

The Ducati debutant could not be matched, not even by his teammate Pecco Bagnaia.

Worryingly for his rivals, Marquez typically enjoys the Argentina MotoGP.

MotoGP champion Jorge Martin will again be absent due to injury.

Meaning either Bagnaia - or an unexpected contender - must stand up to Marquez's brilliance.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 ARGENTINA MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Thailand MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Thailand MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 ARGENTINA MOTOGP FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Argentina MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

ExpressVPN is offering all customers an extra three months free if they take out the 12-month plan (a saving of 49%) and a 30-day money-back guarantee so they can try it risk-free