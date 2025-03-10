MotoGP's under-the-radar rookie shares lessons from his debut

Somkiat Chantra became Thailand’s first MotoGP rider last week

Somkiat Chantra, LCR Honda, 2025 Thai MotoGP
Somkiat Chantra, LCR Honda, 2025 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Somkiat Chantra has revealed what he was able to learn aboard his LCR Honda during his MotoGP debut at the Thai Grand Prix.

The double Moto2 grand prix winner became Thailand’s first MotoGP rider when he made his premier class debut aboard the LCR-run Honda during the 2025 season-opener at Buriram.

Chantra qualified last on the grid but made up a few places in the grand prix to 18th, five seconds from the final points scoring place taken by Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo.

While he came away from the weekend without any points, Chantra says he was able to learn some valuable lessons from two big names on the grid during the grand prix.

“For me this was a really good experience because we can know about the body, if it’s ready for 26 laps or not,” he began.

“And also we can know about other riders about how they manage the tyres from beginning to the end.

“And also I was riding with Fabio and also Maverick [Vinales] at the end, and here I was trying to check them how they are riding and it was not such a bad day for me. It was a good day.”

Chantra says Quartararo’s tyre management was evident from the start, while the LCR rider admits he was “too aggressive” in the early laps trying to keep pace.

“When I went with Fabio in the beginning, he looked like he managed the tyre very good in the beginning and also in the end he had more grip at the end and he went away a little bit,” he said.

“Also Maverick looked like he had more chances at the end.

“I think I was too aggressive at the beginning and I destroyed the tyre in the beginning, and then at the end it was difficult to go back.”

Near 40-degree Celsius temperatures made the Thai Grand Prix gruelling for the riders, with many noting how their bikes burned them during the 26-lap contest.

Honda riders in particular complained that the RC213V struggled with heat dispensation; Joan Mir says his crash out of the race was because of this.

When asked if he’d battled the same issue, Chantra replied: “My bike was a little bit hot on the leg, for me on the last 10 laps, but for me it was ok.”

Chantra’s comments echoed those of fellow rookie Ai Ogura, who said he didn’t struggle with the heat in the same way as others because of his time in the Asia Talent Cup.

Both Chantra and Ogura raced in the series on their way up the grand prix ladder, with the former a champion in the series.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

