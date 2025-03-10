Bleak outlook for one KTM MotoGP rider: “The level is this…”

Tech3 MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales says his distant 16th-place finish in the Thai Grand Prix on the KTM is “the level” of performance he has right now on the bike.

Vinales appeared to make a breakthrough with the RC16 on the final day of MotoGP pre-season testing, but failed to build on this during the first grand prix weekend at Buriram.

Qualifying in 18th, Vinales was 28.7s away from race winner Marc Marquez out of the points in 16th while team-mate Enea Bastianini was able to use his tyre management skills to get up to ninth.

KTM’s top rider in the opening grand prix of the year was Brad Binder in eighth, though the South African was almost 20s from the lead at the chequered flag.

After the grand prix, Vinales cut a dejected figure.

“This is the starting point, so we know where we are and we need to improve. It’s obvious,” he said.

“Especially the feeling on Friday was quite nice, but I don’t know why when I wanted to push more there was a limit and obviously there are still a lot of things to do and to work on.

“But for the first race we know this is the starting point and we have to be patient and work for the coming races.

“Front grip, on the edge. We need to check Enea, who chose the soft front, and see if there is any difference in terms of grip.”

Vinales added that the bike became “complicated” whenever he got himself into a group and lost front grip due to rising temperatures.

“I think I start to understand pretty good the bike, it’s just that the level is this,” he said.

“We need to improve, especially because when you are alone the front tyre works a little bit better because it’s cooler.

“But as soon as you are with people it gets hotter and loses grip and makes everything a bit more complicated.

“So, there is a way to work and we need to see with the guys what we can do.”

Quotes provided by Crash MotoGP Editor Peter McLaren