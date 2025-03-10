Bleak outlook for one KTM MotoGP rider: “The level is this…”

Maverick Vinales says Thai GP performance is his baseline on KTM

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Thai MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Tech3 MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales says his distant 16th-place finish in the Thai Grand Prix on the KTM is “the level” of performance he has right now on the bike.

Vinales appeared to make a breakthrough with the RC16 on the final day of MotoGP pre-season testing, but failed to build on this during the first grand prix weekend at Buriram.

Qualifying in 18th, Vinales was 28.7s away from race winner Marc Marquez out of the points in 16th while team-mate Enea Bastianini was able to use his tyre management skills to get up to ninth.

KTM’s top rider in the opening grand prix of the year was Brad Binder in eighth, though the South African was almost 20s from the lead at the chequered flag.

After the grand prix, Vinales cut a dejected figure.

“This is the starting point, so we know where we are and we need to improve. It’s obvious,” he said.

“Especially the feeling on Friday was quite nice, but I don’t know why when I wanted to push more there was a limit and obviously there are still a lot of things to do and to work on.

“But for the first race we know this is the starting point and we have to be patient and work for the coming races.

“Front grip, on the edge. We need to check Enea, who chose the soft front, and see if there is any difference in terms of grip.”

Vinales added that the bike became “complicated” whenever he got himself into a group and lost front grip due to rising temperatures.

“I think I start to understand pretty good the bike, it’s just that the level is this,” he said.

“We need to improve, especially because when you are alone the front tyre works a little bit better because it’s cooler.

“But as soon as you are with people it gets hotter and loses grip and makes everything a bit more complicated.

“So, there is a way to work and we need to see with the guys what we can do.”

Quotes provided by Crash MotoGP Editor Peter McLaren

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
42m ago
McLaren concern raised as Lando Norris-Oscar Piastri rivalry could become “more personal”
Oscar Piastri & Lando Norris
BSB News
47m ago
MasterMac Honda unveil 2025 British Superbikes livery
BSB
MotoGP News
47m ago
Carmelo Ezpeleta reveals positive update on KTM’s MotoGP future
KTM, 2025 Thai MotoGP
RR News
52m ago
Fear about the Red Arrows missing 2025 Isle of Man TT is addressed
Red Arrows
MotoGP News
1h ago
How to watch the Argentina MotoGP race: Live stream here
Marco Bezzecchi

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Mika Hakkinen’s verdict on what Lewis Hamilton can achieve at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Australian Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
2025 F1 driver line-up: Here is the completed grid
Several rookie drivers will make their F1 debuts in 2025
F1 News
1h ago
Route back into F1 mooted for Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1 News
2h ago
Jacques Villeneuve questions Mercedes over Kimi Antonelli “It’s too much too soon”
Andrea Kimi Antonelli