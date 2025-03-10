Carmelo Ezpeleta reveals positive update on KTM’s MotoGP future

Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta says the current MotoGP owner is engaging in negotiations with KTM over a new five-year contract beginning in 2027.

The future of KTM in MotoGP remains a point of concern as the Austrian brand navigates its way through a financial crisis.

Last month it won a crucial vote with creditors which saw its restructuring plan approved, with KTM now to pay off only 30% of its €2.2 billion debts.

In December, a creditors hearing concluded with KTM’s exit from MotoGP “planned” under cost-saving measures.

But KTM motorsport boss Pit Beirer said during the brand’s 2025 MotoGP launch that it was already in the planning stages for its 2027 engine, when the series switches to an 850cc formula.

In an interview with motosprint.it, Ezpeleta says Dorna is discussing a new deal with KTM that would see it carry on in MotoGP beyond the current contract cycle that ends in 2026.

“I'm worried, because I don't like a team to be in this situation,” he said of KTM.

“At the same time, I'm not worried about the racing sector and the brand's participation in the world championship, this absolutely not.

“On the contrary, we are negotiating right now with the KTM Group for the renewal of the agreement that will run from 2027 to 2031.”

Other manufacturers have expressed support for KTM through this period, with Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola noting in January that MotoGP has to learn from the Austrian marque’s situation and bring costs in the series under control.

MotoGP concessions doing what they need to

In the same interview, Ezpeleta touched on the current concession system put in place for the 2024 season aimed at boosting the struggling Honda and Yamaha up the grid.

After a promising winter for both and a strong start to the season last weekend in Thailand for Honda, it’s clear the concessions are now making a difference.

Ezpeleta doesn’t believe the Japanese brands will have vaulted ahead of Ducati by the end of this season, but is certain they “will be closer”.

“Yes, even if there is still a while to go,” he added.

“More to Honda than to Yamaha. But I'm sure that at the end of this year they won't be in front, because Ducati and Aprilia are very strong and KTM is also at a high level.

“But the Japanese manufacturers will be closer.”