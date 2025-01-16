Aprilia says MotoGP must heed “warning from KTM’s situation”

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola says MotoGP must heed the “warning from KTM’s situation” and believes “the championship needs” the Austrian brand.

KTM is mired in a financial crisis that has seen it enter into self-administration to try and stave off bankruptcy.

While there is cautious optimism that the brand can find new investment and continue operations, there is a “planned” withdrawal from MotoGP set for 2026 as part of cost-saving measures set out in a creditors hearing last month.

With MotoGP set for a new contract cycle with its manufacturers from 2027, there is a risk the series could lose its second marque in five years following Suzuki’s exit at the end of 2022.

Speaking at Aprilia’s launch event in Milan, Rivola said there are still elements of MotoGP that are “a bit too expensive” and KTM’s situation highlights a need for change.

“How much time do I have to answer,” he replied when asked for his thoughts on the financial viability of MotoGP.

“It’s one of my never-ending discussions with [Dorna CEO] Carmelo [Ezpeleta] and the MotoGP environment.

“I still believe that our sport, our business, is a bit too expensive. And I think we don’t need really that much to provide a good show, and we have aircraft on two wheels.

“In my opinion, there are a few things that can be managed a bit better, regulated a bit better. But when you make a rule you need to be in a position to control the rule, I understand this.

“But the warning that we got from KTM’s situation shouldn’t be taken like ‘ok, it’s bad luck’.

“I think we should do something and I hope for the next five-year contract [with MotoGP] we will discuss it again.”

Rivola added that he doesn’t believe KTM will exit MotoGP, but also notes that the series isn’t getting the return it should be for the show it provides and hopes Liberty Media can provide the same “magic touch” it has given Formula 1.

“I don’t think we will lose KTM,” he said.

“And I think the championship needs KTM. It’s time to deliver good news to MotoGP because we provide, I think, the best show ever.

“And we are not getting back I think what we are delivering.

“So, I would be very keen to see Liberty involved because the Americans are generally good at internal marketing, according to what they did in F1.

“It looks like they have a sort of magic tough and we need that magic touch in MotoGP because it’s a beautiful sport and the riders are sort of super heroes.

“And we need to show to the world what they are.”

Liberty’s €4.2 billion acquisition of Dorna Sports, announced early last year, has been delayed due to an EU probe.

However, both parties are confidence the deal will still receive regulatory approval.

Quotes provided by Crash.net Journalist Alex Whitworth